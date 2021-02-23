St. Albans Barracks / Driving Under the Influence #3
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A2000615
TROOPER: Omar Bulle
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: February 21st 2021 at 2028 Hours
STREET: Pond rd
TOWN: Sheldon
CROSS STREET/MILE: VT route 105
ACCUSED: Benoit Pothier
AGE: 62
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg falls, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On February 21, 2021 at 2028 hours, a member of the Vermont State Police stopped Benoit Pothier on Pond Rd off VT route 105 in the town of Sheldon due to an observed motor vehicle violation. Upon contacting Pothier, it was suspected he was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Subsequent investigation revealed that Pothier was in fact under the influence of alcohol at the time of operation. Scanlon was placed under arrest and brought to the St. Albans State Police Barracks for processing. Ultimately, Pothier was charged with Driving Under the Influence and cited to appear before the Franklin County District Court on March 9th 2021 at 0830 hours in order to face the aforementioned charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: March 9th 2021 at 0830 Hours
COURT: Franklin County
MUG SHOT: Attached