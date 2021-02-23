St. Albans Barracks / Driving Under the Influence #3

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A2000615

TROOPER: Omar Bulle

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: February 21st 2021 at 2028 Hours

STREET: Pond rd

TOWN: Sheldon

CROSS STREET/MILE: VT route 105

ACCUSED: Benoit Pothier

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg falls, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On February 21, 2021 at 2028 hours, a member of the Vermont State Police stopped Benoit Pothier on Pond Rd off VT route 105 in the town of Sheldon due to an observed motor vehicle violation. Upon contacting Pothier, it was suspected he was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Subsequent investigation revealed that Pothier was in fact under the influence of alcohol at the time of operation. Scanlon was placed under arrest and brought to the St. Albans State Police Barracks for processing. Ultimately, Pothier was charged with Driving Under the Influence and cited to appear before the Franklin County District Court on March 9th 2021 at 0830 hours in order to face the aforementioned charge.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: March 9th 2021 at 0830 Hours

COURT: Franklin County

MUG SHOT: Attached