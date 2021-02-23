Derby/VCOR & Noise in the Nighttime
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A500382
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Mikkola
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 02/05/2021 @ 0138 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Elm Street, North Troy, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release/ Noise in the Nighttime
ACCUSED: Michael Lowe
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT
VICTIM: Christopher Dillon
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02/05/2021, at approximately 0138 hours, the Vermont
State Police responded to a noise complaint at a residence located on Elm Street
in the Town of North Troy, VT. It was reported Michael Lowe, a tenant in one of
the apartments was being unreasonably loud and causing a disturbance. A trooper
responded and heard Lowe in his apartment yelling and banging on his floor. Once
Lowe realized a trooper was outside his apartment he quieted down and
subsequently refused to come to the door. The following day it was revealed Lowe
violated his active court ordered conditions of release. After several more
attempts to make contact with Lowe, he was cited at his home on 02/06/2021 for the
violations of Noise in the Nighttime and Violation of Conditions of Release.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/09/2021 @ 10 AM
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Sergeant Joshua Mikkola
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
802-334-8881