Derby/VCOR & Noise in the Nighttime

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A500382

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Mikkola

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 02/05/2021 @ 0138 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Elm Street, North Troy, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release/ Noise in the Nighttime

ACCUSED: Michael Lowe

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT

VICTIM: Christopher Dillon

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02/05/2021, at approximately 0138 hours, the Vermont

State Police responded to a noise complaint at a residence located on Elm Street

in the Town of North Troy, VT. It was reported Michael Lowe, a tenant in one of

the apartments was being unreasonably loud and causing a disturbance. A trooper

responded and heard Lowe in his apartment yelling and banging on his floor. Once

Lowe realized a trooper was outside his apartment he quieted down and

subsequently refused to come to the door. The following day it was revealed Lowe

violated his active court ordered conditions of release. After several more

attempts to make contact with Lowe, he was cited at his home on 02/06/2021 for the

violations of Noise in the Nighttime and Violation of Conditions of Release.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/09/2021 @ 10 AM

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Sergeant Joshua Mikkola

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

802-334-8881