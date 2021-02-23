Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
UPDATE ROADWAY IS BACK OPEN RE: TRAFFIC ALERT

I 89 NORTHBOUND OFF RAMP IS NOW OPEN – TRAVEL SAFELY!

 

From: Field, Louise via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Monday, February 22, 2021 8:11 AM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: TRAFFIC ALERT

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

ST ALBANS BARRACKS

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

 

Traffic alert  State of Vermont Department of Public Safety Vermont State Police ST ALBANS News Release –

Highway / Traffic Notification

 

– I 89 NORTH BOUND EXIT 19 OFF RAMP ST ALBANS is closed removing a vehicle that slid off – should be a short time

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

 

 

