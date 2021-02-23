UPDATE ROADWAY IS BACK OPEN RE: TRAFFIC ALERT
I 89 NORTHBOUND OFF RAMP IS NOW OPEN – TRAVEL SAFELY!
Highway / Traffic Notification
– I 89 NORTH BOUND EXIT 19 OFF RAMP ST ALBANS is closed removing a vehicle that slid off – should be a short time
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
