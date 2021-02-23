CAR FIRE I89N MM 73.4 BOLTON
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CAR FIRE
CASE#: 21A100577
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicole Twamley
STATION: VSP - Williston
CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111
DATE/TIME: 02/21/2021 @ 1655 Hours
STREET: I89 NB
TOWN: Bolton
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM 73.40
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Russell Statman
AGE: 60
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep
VEHICLE MODEL: Wrangler
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled/Fully Engulfed
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 02/21/2021 at approximately 1655 hours, the Vermont State Police Williston
Barracks received multiple 911 calls reporting a vehicle hauling a trailer on
fire on I89N by MM 73.40 in Bolton, just north of the Bolton flats. Troopers
responded to the scene and were accompanied by Richmond Police Department and
Richmond Fire Department. Richmond Fire Fighters worked quickly and detach the
trailer, with a snowmobile secured inside, from the burning vehicle. The
operator stated hearing a loud pop and felt the vehicle shake while travelling
north on I 89. The cause of the fire was undetermined. Both lanes were shut down
temporarily until the vehicle was extinguished. No injuries were sustained and
no damage was found to the trailer or snowmobile. Spillaine's Towing and
Blackfork Towing responded and removed the vehicle and trailer from the roadway.
No violations were found requiring enforcement.
