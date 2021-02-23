Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
CAR FIRE I89N MM 73.4 BOLTON

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

CAR FIRE

 

CASE#:  21A100577                                    

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicole Twamley

STATION: VSP - Williston                           

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 02/21/2021  @ 1655 Hours

STREET: I89 NB

TOWN: Bolton

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM 73.40

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Russell Statman

AGE: 60    

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Wrangler

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled/Fully Engulfed

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 02/21/2021 at approximately 1655 hours, the Vermont State Police Williston

Barracks received multiple 911 calls reporting a vehicle hauling a trailer on

fire on I89N by MM 73.40 in Bolton, just north of the Bolton flats. Troopers

responded to the scene and were accompanied by Richmond Police Department and

Richmond Fire Department. Richmond Fire Fighters worked quickly and detach the

trailer, with a snowmobile secured inside, from the burning vehicle. The

operator stated hearing a loud pop and felt the vehicle shake while travelling

north on I 89. The cause of the fire was undetermined. Both lanes were shut down

temporarily until the vehicle was extinguished. No injuries were sustained and

no damage was found to the trailer or snowmobile. Spillaine's Towing and

Blackfork Towing responded and removed the vehicle and trailer from the roadway.

 

 

No violations were found requiring enforcement.

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

