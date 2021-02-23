Westminster Barracks/DUI Drugs
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B100745
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Miller
STATION: VSP-Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 2-22-21 / 1800
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 SB MM 15.8, Dummerston
VIOLATION: DUI- Drugs
ACCUSED: William Lee
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Princeton, MA
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 2-22-21, at approximately 1800, Vermont State Police - Westminster responded to a report of a vehicle off the roadway near mile marker 15.8 on I-91 in Dummerston. Upon further investigation it was determined that the operator, William Lee, was operating under the influence of drugs. He was arrested and transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing. He was released on a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 4-13-21 at 1100. State Police was assisted on scene by the Putney Fire Dept. and the Windham County Sheriff's Office.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 4-13-21/1100
COURT: Windhamm
LODGED - LOCATION: N0
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Ryan Miller & K9 Rocky
Vermont State Police
B Troop – Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Putney, VT 05346
802-722-4600
Fax: 802-722-4690