Westminster Barracks/DUI Drugs

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B100745

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Miller                            

STATION: VSP-Westminster                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 2-22-21 / 1800

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 SB MM 15.8, Dummerston

VIOLATION: DUI- Drugs

 

ACCUSED: William Lee                                              

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Princeton, MA

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 2-22-21, at approximately 1800, Vermont State Police - Westminster responded to a report of a vehicle off the roadway near mile marker 15.8 on I-91 in Dummerston. Upon further investigation it was determined that the operator, William Lee, was operating under the influence of drugs. He was arrested and transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing. He was released on a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 4-13-21 at 1100. State Police was assisted on scene by the Putney Fire Dept. and the Windham County Sheriff's Office.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 4-13-21/1100            

COURT: Windhamm

LODGED - LOCATION: N0     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Ryan Miller & K9 Rocky

Vermont State Police

B Troop – Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, VT 05346

802-722-4600

Fax: 802-722-4690

 

Westminster Barracks/DUI Drugs

