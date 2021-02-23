Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 700 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,072 in the last 365 days.

Keynote address from Irish Water and VA SYD at Smart Water Systems Conference 2021

Smart Water Systems Virtual Conference 2021

Smart Water Systems Virtual Conference 2021

SMi Reports: keynote sessions not to be missed at Smart Water Systems virtual conference 2021

LONDON, LONDON BRIDGE , UNITED KINGDOM, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Smart Water Systems 2021 conference this year will host experts from the industry who will provide detailed analysis of how Data Analytics from Artificial Intelligent software can lead to more efficient leakage detection and management, also how digital technology can help reduce operational expenditure in the water sector.

For the full agenda, speaker line-up and the brochure is available to download online: www.smart-water-systems.com/einpr5

KEYNOTE ADDRESS FROM IRISH WATER & VA SYD:

Methods used to Manage Leakage In The Irish Water Network
• Irish Water journey from 2014 to now
• Leakage program approach
• Leakage program progress
• Leveraging innovation to deliver success
David Lonergan, National Leakage Manager, Irish Water

The implementation of smart meters and data collection methods to create an innovative and smart infrastructure to meet the demands of the future
• Smart meters
• IoT – LoRaWAN, experiences of the IoT-sensors so far and what we want to measure in the future
• Data collection
• Data security, IoT-implementation were everything is on-prem and nothing in the cloud (Internal policy’s to not use any cloudsolutions due to security)
• Data analytics, AI software to detect leaks
Victor Pelin, Development Engineer and Simon Granath, Development Engineer, VA SYD

Register your place at www.smart-water-systems.com/einpr5

Sponsored by Seba Dynatronic Mess- und Ortungstechnik GmbH, Kamstrup, DHi Group, Polypipe & Innovyze

For sponsorship enquiries or to register, contact Andrew Gibbons on +44 (0)20 7827 6156 or email agibbons@smi-online.co.uk

For all media inquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 or Email: hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk

--END--

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

Jinna Sidhu
SMi Group
02078276088
email us here

You just read:

Keynote address from Irish Water and VA SYD at Smart Water Systems Conference 2021

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Environment, Media, Advertising & PR, Waste Management, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.