Keynote address from Irish Water and VA SYD at Smart Water Systems Conference 2021
SMi Reports: keynote sessions not to be missed at Smart Water Systems virtual conference 2021LONDON, LONDON BRIDGE , UNITED KINGDOM, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Smart Water Systems 2021 conference this year will host experts from the industry who will provide detailed analysis of how Data Analytics from Artificial Intelligent software can lead to more efficient leakage detection and management, also how digital technology can help reduce operational expenditure in the water sector.
For the full agenda, speaker line-up and the brochure is available to download online: www.smart-water-systems.com/einpr5
KEYNOTE ADDRESS FROM IRISH WATER & VA SYD:
Methods used to Manage Leakage In The Irish Water Network
• Irish Water journey from 2014 to now
• Leakage program approach
• Leakage program progress
• Leveraging innovation to deliver success
David Lonergan, National Leakage Manager, Irish Water
The implementation of smart meters and data collection methods to create an innovative and smart infrastructure to meet the demands of the future
• Smart meters
• IoT – LoRaWAN, experiences of the IoT-sensors so far and what we want to measure in the future
• Data collection
• Data security, IoT-implementation were everything is on-prem and nothing in the cloud (Internal policy’s to not use any cloudsolutions due to security)
• Data analytics, AI software to detect leaks
Victor Pelin, Development Engineer and Simon Granath, Development Engineer, VA SYD
Register your place at www.smart-water-systems.com/einpr5
Sponsored by Seba Dynatronic Mess- und Ortungstechnik GmbH, Kamstrup, DHi Group, Polypipe & Innovyze
For sponsorship enquiries or to register, contact Andrew Gibbons on +44 (0)20 7827 6156 or email agibbons@smi-online.co.uk
For all media inquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 or Email: hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk
--END--
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Jinna Sidhu
SMi Group
02078276088
email us here