US Military Support Company Becomes Ideagen’s Latest Q-Pulse Cloud Customer
Ideagen Plc, has announced that Mettle Ops has become the latest customer of its industry leading Q-Pulse Cloud product.
By using Q-Pulse Cloud we will be able to embed compliance across all of our people and operations”NOTTINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading global provider of software products to companies operating in highly regulated industries, Ideagen Plc, has announced that Mettle Ops has become the latest customer of its industry leading Q-Pulse Cloud product.
— Katie Bigelow, President and Founder of Mettle Ops
Q-Pulse Cloud is a QMS system that offers businesses three major benefits; complete oversight of every aspect of the business using data intelligence and insights; quick data-driven decision making to exploit opportunities; and the ability to create a culture where quality and compliance is embedded throughout the organisation.
Mettle Ops is a company run by military veterans to support serving soldiers and improve their lives. The business specialises in research, development, reverse engineering, program management, ground vehicle design, test and evaluation experience, system integration capabilities, and facilities manufacturing and fabrication. Mettle Ops has established itself in army acquisitions and federal government contracting and provides transparent and dependable program management and engineering services to government and other customers.
With more than $34 million in prime and past performance contracts, Mettle Ops strives for quality and efficiency for both their customers and internal teams. Mettle Ops decided to invest in a more efficient and accurate digital solution for their quality management, audit, and compliance processes and chose Q-Pulse Cloud.
Katie Bigelow, President and Founder of Mettle Ops, said: “We operate in a highly regulated industry and gaining accreditations such as ISO9001 and AS9100 (Rev D) is extremely important to us. By using Q-Pulse Cloud we will be able to embed compliance across all of our people and operations, plus we will have full audit trails and a single source of information to support our efforts to meet and exceed the standards required by the regulators.”
Greig Duncan of Ideagen, said: “Ideagen is delighted to be working with Mettle Ops as they move towards becoming a paper free business. Q-Pulse Cloud is a great product and perfect to support them with their regulatory requirements. I am confident that Q-Pulse Cloud will be a real game changer for Mettle Ops, as it will allow them to expand their business and act a real platform for future success.”
