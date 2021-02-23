US Military Support Company Becomes Ideagen’s Latest Q-Pulse Cloud Customer

Ideagen Plc, has announced that Mettle Ops has become the latest customer of its industry leading Q-Pulse Cloud product.

NOTTINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading global provider of software products to companies operating in highly regulated industries, Ideagen Plc, has announced that Mettle Ops has become the latest customer of its industry leading Q-Pulse Cloud product.

Q-Pulse Cloud is a QMS system that offers businesses three major benefits; complete oversight of every aspect of the business using data intelligence and insights; quick data-driven decision making to exploit opportunities; and the ability to create a culture where quality and compliance is embedded throughout the organisation.

Mettle Ops is a company run by military veterans to support serving soldiers and improve their lives. The business specialises in research, development, reverse engineering, program management, ground vehicle design, test and evaluation experience, system integration capabilities, and facilities manufacturing and fabrication. Mettle Ops has established itself in army acquisitions and federal government contracting and provides transparent and dependable program management and engineering services to government and other customers.

With more than $34 million in prime and past performance contracts, Mettle Ops strives for quality and efficiency for both their customers and internal teams. Mettle Ops decided to invest in a more efficient and accurate digital solution for their quality management, audit, and compliance processes and chose Q-Pulse Cloud.

Katie Bigelow, President and Founder of Mettle Ops, said: “We operate in a highly regulated industry and gaining accreditations such as ISO9001 and AS9100 (Rev D) is extremely important to us. By using Q-Pulse Cloud we will be able to embed compliance across all of our people and operations, plus we will have full audit trails and a single source of information to support our efforts to meet and exceed the standards required by the regulators.”

Greig Duncan of Ideagen, said: “Ideagen is delighted to be working with Mettle Ops as they move towards becoming a paper free business. Q-Pulse Cloud is a great product and perfect to support them with their regulatory requirements. I am confident that Q-Pulse Cloud will be a real game changer for Mettle Ops, as it will allow them to expand their business and act a real platform for future success.”

About

Ideagen is a UK-headquartered, global technology company quoted on the London Stock Exchange AIM market (Ticker: IDEA.L). The Group provides software and services to organisations operating within highly regulated industries such as aviation, banking and finance, life science, healthcare and manufacturing with its main operational premises spread throughout the UK, EU, US, Middle East and SE Asia. With an excellent portfolio of software products including Q-Pulse, Coruson, Pentana Audit, Pentana Risk and PleaseReview, Ideagen helps its clients reduce costs, improve operational efficiency, strengthen compliance and oversight and anticipate and manage every detail of risk. Currently, more than 5,000 organisations use Ideagen's products including seven of the top 10 UK accounting firms, all of the top aerospace and defence companies and 75% of the world's leading pharmaceutical firms. Ideagen's diverse and varied customer base includes many well-known, global brands such as British Airways, Aggreko, BAE, Ryanair, US Navy, KLM, BBVA, Bank of New York, Commerzbank, Meggitt, Heineken, Johnson Matthey, Haeco Group and Commerzbank. As well as this, Ideagen counts 180 hospitals across the UK and US amongst its client base. Ideagen directly employs more than 530 members of staff and touches every continent globally. What sets Ideagen apart? Ownership - UK AIM public listed company - Ideagen PLC - IDEA Accreditations - ISO 9001:2015; 14001 & 27001 certified Employees - Over 530 employees and a global Partner Network Customers - 5,000 companies using the Ideagen suite of products globally Support - Based in the UK, US and Asia, we provide 24/7 support 1993 - Year of formation

http://www.ideagen.com

