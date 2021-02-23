Just Two Weeks To Go Until Future Soldier Technology 2021
Future Soldier Technology 2021, sponsored by Glenair and other industry leaders, will take place in just two weeks’ time, on 9th - 10th March.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi Group are delighted to announce that the 7th Annual Future Soldier Technology conference will take place in just two weeks’ time on their Virtual Conference Platform. Sponsored by industry leaders Glenair, blackned GmbH, Bren-Tronics, DTC, HIPPO Multipower, Thales and TrellisWare, the event will provide an in-depth look into soldier modernisation programmes.
With just two weeks to go until the event, interested parties are urged to book now to avoid disappointment. The rate for military and government personnel is just £299, and for commercial organisations it’s £999. Bookings can be made online at http://www.futuresoldiertechnology.com/EINpr6.
Future Soldier Technology 2021 will host a number of invaluable keynote briefings delivered by senior military officers and capability directors, as well as briefings from Glenair, blackned, DTC, HIPPO Multipower and Thales, who will provide crucial industry perspectives on soldier modernisation programmes.
Some key presentations to watch include:
1) Acquiring Dismounted Infantry Technology in Support of Dismounted Soldier Operations
Mr Nick Taylor CEng FIMechE MAPM RPP, Head of Soldier, Training and Special Projects, DE&S, UK Ministry of Defence
2) Optimising Soldier Modernisation Through the Work of the Infantry Trials and Development Unit and TommyWorks
Lieutenant Colonel Andy Locke, Commanding Officer, Infantry Trials and Development Unit, British Army and Lieutenant Colonel Gareth Davies, SO1 Soldier Systems, British Army HQ
3) Maximising Lethality and Dismounted Soldier Situational Awareness Through Enhanced Weapon Optics
Colonel Frédéric Edel, Director, Infantry Development Directorate, French Armed Forces
4) Developing and Supplying Effective Equipment and Materiel to Meet the Needs of the Modern Norwegian Dismounted Soldier
Lieutenant Colonel Torstein Espolin Johnson, Soldier System Coordinator, Norwegian Defence Material Agency
5) LCG DSS Future View of NATO Soldier System Development
Major Magnus Hallberg, LCG DSS Chairman, NATO / Swedish Armed Forces
As the only conference exclusively focused on dismounted soldier technology, Future Soldier Technology 2021 will be an essential event for all those in the field, gathering operational users, capability development directors and industry professionals from across the globe to network and discuss soldier modernisation programmes, current requirements, new technologies and more.
The full agenda, speaker line-up and brochure are available to view online at: http://www.futuresoldiertechnology.com/EINpr6.
SMi’s 7th Annual Future Soldier Technology Conference
9th – 10th March 2021
Virtual Conference: Online Access Only
Gold sponsor: Glenair
Sponsored by: blackned GmbH, Bren-Tronics, DTC, HIPPO Multipower, Thales and TrellisWare
To sponsor and exhibit at this event, contact Sadia Malick on: +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities.
Lauren Pears
SMi Group Ltd
+44 20 8782 6000
email us here