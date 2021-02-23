Aspire Systems Launches Software Engineering as a Service – a Holistic Approach to Accelerate Innovation

Software Engineering as a Service

Aspire Systems launches Software Engineering as a Service based on Agile Software Development & Software Infinity ideal to use in the Software & Hitech Segment

Multiple full-fledged scrum teams would get deployed to complete the epics for a product/platform release, and customers can focus on the strategic product direction, roadmap & high- level governance.” — Aju Mathew, VP Development Services

OAKBROOK, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire Systems, a global technology services player today, launched its latest offering, Software Engineering as a Service (or SEAS). Based on the principles of Agile Software Development, and leveraging Aspire’s Software Infinity Methodology, SEAS is a game changer in the way Software Products are developed. With this offering, Aspire will take complete ownership of the client’s Software Engineering requirements allowing the client to blitz-scale and develop software products or applications without compromising on quality.

It aims to leverage its deep Engineering expertise, global and Nearshore presence in Gdańsk, Poland, and proven Agile practices to set up an Agile Engineering organization that manages releases and delivers high quality working software into production periodically. Taking end-to-end ownership would mean that the Aspire team would be involved from the product ideation and planning stage until deployment and support. It is structured for core teams, supporting teams and shared resources to work together as a single unit and create top quality products in a small timeframe.

With our offering, organizations can achieve:

• Flexible teams that can be ramped up/down on demand

• Ready access to cutting-edge technology skills

• Up to 60% improvement in product quality

• Up to 40% accelerated time to market

The offering is ideal to use in the Hi-Tech & Software segment. Aspire’s vast domain knowledge and expertise empowered by the Software Infinity methodology enables a holistic approach to developing software products and applications at lightning speed using industry best practices and top-notch homegrown frameworks.

Speaking of the capabilities of using Software Engineering as a Service, Aju Mathew, VP, Development Services at Aspire Systems had the following words to say:

“Having worked with hundreds of Computer Software and Hi-Tech companies over the last 2 decades, we have come up with ‘Software Engineering As A Service (SEAS)’ offering where multiple full-fledged scrum teams would get deployed to complete the epics for a product/platform release, and customers can focus on the strategic product direction, roadmap & high-level governance. Here the customer doesn’t have to worry about how to get the epics completed for a release as SEAS takes care of it with predictable outcomes (productivity and quality) and shorter GTM, following the best practices on the technology and process front which is ensured through our Process and Technical Health Index audits.”

To discover more about Aspire’s Software as a Service Offering, visit: https://ter.li/dktscu

About Aspire Systems:

Aspire Systems is a global technology services firm serving as a trusted technology partner for its customers. The company works with some of the world’s most innovative enterprises and independent software vendors, helping them leverage technology and outsourcing in specific areas of expertise. Aspire currently has over 3000 employees and 150+ customers globally and is CMMI Level 3 certified. Aspire Systems is located across the globe including the USA, Mexico, UK, India, Singapore, Middle East, Asia-Pacific and Europe. For the eleventh year in a row, Aspire has been selected as one of India's 'Best Companies to Work For' by the Great Place to Work® Institute, in partnership with The Economic Times.

To know more about Aspire Systems, visit www.aspiresys.com