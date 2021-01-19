Aspire Systems earns laurels at The European Software Testing Awards 2020

Robotic Arm V2.0 iPOT reduces testing times by 88% for a hospitality giant. This testing project gets recognized for its outstanding application of technology.

OAK BROOK, ILLINOIS, US, January 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global technology services firm, Aspire Systems, announced today that they have added another feather to their cap with the ‘Best Use of Technology in a Project’ at the recent European Software Testing Awards 2020. In its seventh successive year, this coveted forum celebrates enterprises and individuals who have made significant achievements in the software testing and quality assurance market.

The project that made Aspire a winner was an engagement with a hospitality giant – touted to be one of the largest restaurant chains. With the agenda to step-up the operational efficiency and augment the sales momentum through automated and Regression testing suites, Aspire leveraged its expertise in the testing world to make lasting transformations to the firm.

Posed with the challenge of attaining end-to-end automation, the existence of multiple desktop, web and mobile applications for testing did not deter the technology firm’s aim of bringing a seamless approach to the whole activity. With the support of a team of experts, Aspire recommended a unified test automation framework, DCqaf (Digital commerce quality automation framework) and iPOT (Robotic Arm 2.0) to handle their payment action on the EMV devices and conduct POS testing, eliminating the need for manual intervention.

While DCqaf ensures a rigorous and accurate end-to-end testing process across operations, the Robotic Arm 2.0 iPOT (Intelligent Point of Sale Operational Testing) gives retail testers the capability to conduct complex EMV test cases on a much faster scale.

“In a very competitive market like hospitality, players need to be quick in their transformations to secure their loyalties with end-customers. Under Aspire’s wings, the results for this project included a 90% reduction in regression routines along with an 88% reduction in testing time of EMV cases, leading to faster time to market.’ commented Sudhir Ramalingam, Retail Testing Head at Aspire Systems.

Elated by this recognition Janakiraman Jayachandran, Head of Testing and Test Automation Service at Aspire Systems said, “We’re very proud to support our customers. With the past year taking us through unprecedented journeys, our focus has always been about putting our customers first and helping them achieve their vision through innovative technologies.”

Bestowed with outstanding performance in the ‘Best Use of Technology in a Project’ category, entries were judged for their triumphs and the exceptional use of technology. This was supported by details around the project methodology, the rationale behind the use of technology choices and the achievements and results it garnered.

Check out the project that fetched the award: https://ter.li/eh3bfr

Watch the Demo of Robotic Arm 2.0 iPOT: https://ter.li/w67ess

