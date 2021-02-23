Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 775 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,128 in the last 365 days.

PennDOT Issues Advisory for Certain Vehicles on Route 54 and Route 44

​Montoursville, PA – Due to the severity of the winter storm, PennDOT is advising commercial vehicles and large trucks to avoid certain roadways in north central Pennsylvania.

PennDOT advises commercial vehicles and large trucks to avoid travel on the following roadways:

• Route 54, Natalie Mountain, between Route 487 in Ralpho Township and Route 61 in Mount Carmel Township, in Northumberland County. • Route 44 between Route 554 in Elimsport (Washington Township) and Route 654 in Limestone Township (just south of Jersey Shore) in Lycoming County.                              Although PennDOT crews are treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.penndot.gov/winter.   Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/StateColl for Tioga, Lycoming, Bradford, Sullivan and Union County information; www.twitter.com/Altoona for Snyder County information or www.twitter.com/Northeast for Montour, Columbia and Northumberland information.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov 

# # #

You just read:

PennDOT Issues Advisory for Certain Vehicles on Route 54 and Route 44

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.