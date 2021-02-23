Speeds Restored on Roads in North Central Region

As winter weather moves out of the area, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is restoring normal speed limits to previously restricted roads in the north central region.

Normal speed limits have been restored to the following roads:

• Interstate 80 from mile-marker 97/Falls Creek in Clearfield County to exit 212/Interstate 180; • Interstate I-99 from the PA Turnpike to I-80 in Centre County; • Route 322/22 from the village of Potters Mills in Centre County through Juniata County;

Along with restoring speed limits, commercial vehicles may again use the left lane and are not restricted to right lane only.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

The department also asks motorists to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.penndot.gov/winter.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAStateColl.

