evolutionary.art - a boutique graphic design and branding agency in the heart of Los Angeles and Las Vegas
evolutionary.art is a new center for art, freedom and beauty! evolutionary.art collaborates with its clients to make the world a more beautiful place!
We transform colors into a beautiful symphony of freedom, innovation, inspiration, and genuine creation beyond any conceptual boundaries.”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ENKI Inc. from Santa Monica, California, USA, launches evolutionary.art, its artistic graphic design spin-off. evolutionary.art is a boutique graphic design and branding agency in the heart of Los Angeles and Las Vegas – a center for art, freedom and beauty! evolutionary.art collaborates with its clients to make the world a more beautiful place!
— Nektar Baziotis
evolutionary.art works with companies of all sizes from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies and also assists public institutions and non-profit organizations. The aim is to transform colors, words and sounds to a beautiful symphony of freedom, innovation, inspiration and genuine creation beyond any conceptual boundaries.
evolutionary.art provides an entire range of design services ranging from logo design to entire brand bibles, web and app UX/UI design, design assets for social media, infographics and videos, as well as print media such as business cards and banners.
Branding services include a Brand Book based on the client’s philosophy including the brand message, logo and usage, color palette, font styles, image/photo style, video style, copywriting style, paper design samples, social media profile page, design layouts, etc.
Web Design comprises the entire UI/UX design for a digital presence including navigation, visual design, content, interaction, accessibility, etc. evolutionary.art’s web designs are intuitive, attractive, lead to high conversion, interactive and inclusive.
Custom Assets are available on demand including logos, fonts, icons, illustrations, UX designs, business cards or any combination thereof.
evolutionary.art aims to win clients from around the globe. Our current clients are from the United States and Europe.
The founders Nektar Baziotis and Luc Richardson have been collaborating over several decades to create unique designs for a wide range of clients. The two merge two diverging social backgrounds into graphic arts. They combine the esthetics of humble beginnings in rural Greece and a classic European education in Mathematics with an affluent upbringing in Silicon Valley, degree in Philosophy and exposure to new tech ideas.
About: evolutionary.art is a boutique graphic design and branding agency in the heart of Los Angeles and Las Vegas – a center of art, freedom and beauty! We collaborate with our clients to make the world a more beautiful place!ENKI
