Conduct Board Files Disciplinary Recommendations

The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct today announced the filing of 12 disciplinary case reports with the Ohio Supreme Court.

The parties will have an opportunity to file objections to the Board’s reports and recommendations with the Supreme Court. If a party files an objection, the Supreme Court will schedule the case for oral argument. Objections are not permitted in a case submitted upon consideration of a consent-to-discipline agreement, and oral arguments are not scheduled in reinstatement proceedings.

Additional information about each case, including the report and recommendation, may be obtained by clicking on the Supreme Court case number. Questions regarding cases pending before the Supreme Court should be directed to the Supreme Court’s Office of Public Information at 614.387.9250.

Cuyahoga County

Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association v. Douglas Paul Whipple Supreme Court Case No. 2021-0229 Recommended sanction: One-year suspension, six months stayed

Disciplinary Counsel v. Michael Francis Cosgrove Supreme Court Case No. 2021-0208 Recommended sanction: Indefinite suspension

In re Reinstatement of Rosel Charles Hurley III; Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association, Relator Supreme Court Case No. 2017-0798 Recommendation: Grant reinstatement

Franklin County

Columbus Bar Association v. John Joseph Okuley Supreme Court Case No. 2021-0231 Recommended sanction: Permanent disbarment

Columbus Bar Association v. Suzanne Kay Sabol Supreme Court Case No. 2021-0217 Recommended sanction: Six-month suspension, stayed

Columbus Bar Association v. Natalie Jonelle Bahan Supreme Court Case No. 2021-0224 Recommended sanction: Six-month suspension, stayed

Hamilton County

Cincinnati Bar Association v. Jack Irwin Brand Supreme Court Case No. 2021-0210 Recommended sanction: Public reprimand

Cincinnati Bar Association v. Andrew Thomas Burgess Supreme Court Case No. 2019-1457 Recommended sanction: One-year suspension, stayed

Cincinnati Bar Association v. Edward Timothy Kathman Supreme Court Case No. 2021-0216 Recommended sanction: One-year suspension, six months stayed

Lorain County

Lorain County Bar Association v. Jeanette Michele Robinson Supreme Court Case No. 2021-0228 Recommended sanction: Two-year suspension, one year stayed

Mahoning County

In re Reinstatement of Brian Patrick Kish; Mahoning County Bar Association, Relator Supreme Court Case No. 2011-0846 Recommendation: Grant reinstatement

Medina County

Disciplinary Counsel v. Katherina Eileen Devanney (consent-to-discipline) Supreme Court Case No. 2021-0209 Recommended sanction: One-year suspension, stayed

