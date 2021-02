Senate Floor Calendar: Wednesday, February 24, 2021

STATE OF NEW MEXICO FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE FIRST SESSION, 2021

SENATE CALENDAR 8TH LEGISLATIVE DAY Wednesday, February 24, 2021 Senate Convenes at 11:30 a.m.

THIRD READING OF LEGISLATION:

(1) SENATE BILL 21/a RETIREE HEALTH CARE ACT/SHPAC AMENDED (GONZALES)

(2) SENATE BILL 266 STAGGER CERTAIN JUDICIAL TERMS (IVEY-SOTO)

(3) SENATE BILL 145/a AGENCY SUNSET DATES/SHPAC AMENDED (BURT)

(4) SENATE BILL 131 DISCRETIONARY SCHOOL FUNDING PROGRAM UNITS (STEWART)

(5) SENATE BILL 64 FEDERALLY INSURED OBLIGATIONS (RODRIGUEZ)

(6) SENATE BILL 114 MEDICAL AND GERIATRIC PAROLE PROCEDURE (O’NEILL)

(7) SENATE BILL 70 PUBLIC PROJECT REVOLVING FUND APPROPRIATIONS (PADILLA)

(8) SENATE BILL 88/ec PUBLIC PROJECT REVOLVING FUND PROJECTS (CANDELARIA)

(9) SENATE BILL 20 TRANSPORTATION PROJECT FUND (GONZALES)

(10) SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE SUBSTITUTE FOR SENATE BILL 71 PATIENTS’ DEBT COLLECTION PROTECTION ACT (DUHIGG/ARMSTRONG, D.)

(11)SENATE BILL 42/a INCREASE ED RETIREMENT CONTRIBUTIONS/SFC AMENDED (STEWART)

(12) SENATE BILL 102 DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME (PIRTLE)

(13) SENATE BILL 181/a PAYMENT FLEXIBILITY FOR COURT CONVICTIONS/SJC AMENDED (CERVANTES)

(14) SENATE BILL 212/aa INTERSTATE STREAM COMMISSION MEMBERS/SCONC AMENDED/SJC AMENDED (WIRTH)

(15) SENATE BILL 74/a/ec PUBLIC HEALTH ORDER TERMINATION & RENEWAL/SHPAC AMENDED (BACA)

(16) SENATE JOINT MEMORIAL 1/aa FUND BUREAU OF INDIAN EDUCATION SRC AMENDED/SEC AMENDED (PINTO)

(17) SENATE MEMORIAL 1 TASK FORCE TO PROMOTE OUTDOOR CLASSROOM (HEMPHILL)

