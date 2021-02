Senate Committee Schedule: Tuesday, February 23, 2021

State of New Mexico FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE FIRST SESSION, 2021 SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS Tuesday, February 23, 2021

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chairman

Tuesday, February 23, 2021 – 1:00 p.m. or 1/2 hour after floor session or

Call of the Chair – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 40 K-5 PLUS & EXTENDED LEARNING AT ALL SCHOOLS (STEWART)

SB 7 DRIVER’S LICENSE SUSPENSION PENALTIES (WIRTH)

C/SB 49 USES OF LOCAL ECON DEVELOPMENT FUNDING (WOODS)

SB 377 GENERAL APPROPRIATIONS & EXPENDITURES (MUÑOZ)

(550) Office of the State Engineer and Interstate Stream Commission (Wan/Miner)

John R. D’Antonio Jr., State Engineer

(521) Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department (Wan/Miner)

Sarah Cottrell Propst, Secretary

(516) Department of Game and Fish (Wan/Miner)

Michael Sloan, Director

(539) State Land Office (Wan/Miner)

Stephanie Garcia Richard, Commissioner of Public Lands

(631) Workforce Solutions Department (Bachechi/Miller)

McCamley, Secretary

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE – Senator Elizabeth Stefanics, Chair

Tuesday, February 23, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 297 STATE AGENCY RENEWABLE ENERGY PURCHASES (HICKEY)

SB 312 GAME & FISH & WILDLIFE CHANGES (STEINBORN/SMALL)

SB 347 CONFINEMENT OF EGG-LAYING HENS ACT (CAMPOS)

HB 57 PRESCRIBED BURNING ACT (McQUEEN)

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William Soules, Chair

Wednesday, February 24, 2021 – 8:30 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 289 SPECIAL ED DIVISION OF ED DEPT. (LOPEZ)

SB 337 WORKPLACE PREPARATION SCHOOL PROGRAMS (GONZALES)

SB 341 LEG. APPROP FOR COMM SCHOOLS FUND (NEVILLE)

SB 353 EYE TESTS FOR SCHOOL KIDS (SANCHEZ)

SB 17 FAMILY INCOME INDEX ACT (STEWART)

HB 23 MED SCHOOL LICENSURE REQUIREMENTS (GALLEGOS)

INDIAN, RURAL & CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Shannon Pinto, Chair

Tuesday, February 23, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

*SB 399 TOHATCHI PUBLIC SAFETY COMPLEX (PINTO)

SB 398 RURAL SUBSTANCE USE RECOVERY SERVICES (GONZALES)

SB 400 TAOS PUEBLO GAME FENCING (GONZALES)

SB 385 WILD HORSE MANAGEMENT (WOODS)

Thursday, February 25, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 397 TRIBAL LAND GROSS RECEIPTS (McKENNA)

SB 407 HORSE SHELTER RESCUE FUND (McKENNA)

SB 415 CONSERVANCY DIST. CHARGE & ASSESSMENT LIMITS (SANCHEZ)

RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Daniel A. Ivey-Soto, Chair

Wednesday, February 24, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 48 ELECTION CHANGES (WOODS)

SB 359 SOLICITATION OF SOME CAMPAIGN CONTRIBUTIONS (CANDELARIA)

SB 354 VOCATIONAL REHABILITATION (LOPEZ)

SJR 9 REPEAL ANTI-DONATION, CA (CANDELARIA)

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE – Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair

Tuesday, February 23, 2021 – 1:30 p.m. – Virtual Zoom Meeting

SB 197 INCREASE CIGARETTE TAX (LOPEZ)

SB 211 CORPORATE INCOME TAX RATES (WIRTH)

SB 219 NO CITIZENSHIP PROOF FOR OCCUPATIONAL LICENSE (ORTIZ y PINO)

SB 226 RETENTION OF FUNDING BY MUNICIPALITIES (MUÑOZ)

SB 229 HEALTHY FOOD FINANCING ACT (HAMBLEN)

SB 11 CLEAN FUEL STANDARD ACT (STEWART/SMALL)

SB 84 COMMUNITY SOLAR ACT (STEFANICS)

*SB 118 FOOD ACCESSIBILITY ACT (PIRTLE)

SB 124 PHARMACY CLAIM INSURANCE PAYMENT & PROCESS (TALLMAN)

SB 252 SPACE FLIGHT INFORMED CONSENT (DIAMOND)

SB 269 SMALL LOAN ACT EXEMPTIONS & LICENSEES (IVEY-SOTO)

SB 299 MOBILITY LIMITATION LICENSE PLATE (MOORES)

