Ampcus Inc hires James (Jim) Jacobsen to grow its IT and Business Consultancy Capabilities

I am extremely excited to join this team of professionals at Ampcus.”CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ampcus Inc., a leading digital transformation, cyber security, risk & compliance, infrastructure management, testing & IVV and human capital consulting services corporate, is pleased to announce the appointment of James (Jim) Jacobson as Senior Vice President-Professional Services (Commercial Practice) with immediate effect.
Jim joins Ampcus Inc. after successfully building and merging an IT services organization he built from the ground up. He will lead business development of intelligent automation, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and testing solutions to commercial and non-profit organizations. With over 25 years of industry experience, Jim will leverage delivery expertise enabling Ampcus clients to maximize the return on their IT expenditure.
“Ampcus has a strong customer engagement methodology and has been successfully providing business and technology transformation solutions to its customers. At Ampcus, Jim’s expertise shall contribute in providing innovative and cost-effective solutions, to further augment the company ethos and commitment to work collaboratively with our fortune 1000 customers,” said Ann Ramakumaran, CEO & Founder Ampcus Inc.
“With Jim joining our team, we are strengthening our team and we are confident of serving our customers with innovative ideas in today’s fast changing digital world and entering new collaborations to strengthen our client relations,” said Charles McMahon, Executive Vice President, Ampcus.
“I am extremely excited to join this team of professionals at Ampcus, the leading global Technology Solutions and Human Capital Management company. I am confident of contributing meaningfully and significantly to take this organization to greater heights and reach new horizons” said James (Jim) Jacobson.
About Ampcus
Ampcus is a global provider of IT services that help organizations improve performance by applying technology in smarter, more innovative ways. We specialize in Intelligent Automation, Low Code Development, Robotic Process Automation, Big Data, Business Intelligence and Advanced Analytics, Infrastructure Modernization and Management, Cybersecurity and Risk Management, Automated Testing, and Human Capital Management services. Ampcus was founded in 2004 and has over 1450 employees across 11 US offices and a global delivery center. Ampcus is certified SOC2 Type II, ISO 9001, ISO 20000, ISO 27001, CMMi ML-3 (SVS & DEV) certified, and an M/WBE company.
