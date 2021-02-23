3D PRINTING INNOVATOR GREG MORRIS JOINS PRINTERPREZZ AS CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

3D printing expert Greg Morris, who with his team introduced the first additive metal sintering 3D printer to North America, joins PrinterPrezz as Chief Technology Officer. U.S.-based PrinterPrezz has labs for metal and polymer 3D printing, enabling distributed design and manufacturing for partners worldwide.

“The medical industry is poised for continued adoption of additive manufacturing. Fast, iterative processes, customized products and distributed production are more important than ever to innovators.” — Greg Morris

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PrinterPrezz, Inc., a trailblazer in combining polymer and metal 3D printing, nanotechnologies and surgical expertise to design and manufacture next generation medical devices, today announced the appointment of Greg Morris to the position of Chief Technology Officer.

Greg Morris has been involved in advanced manufacturing since founding Morris Technologies Inc., in 1994 in Cincinnati, OH. Morris Technologies (MTI),

and sister company Rapid Quality Manufacturing (RQM), were pioneers in the field of metal additive manufacturing. In 2003, Morris Technologies introduced additive metal printing to the North American market resulting in broad adoption of this disruptive technology across multiple industries. In late 2012, GE Aviation acquired both MTI and RQM for their technical capabilities, forming one of the building blocks of what is now GE Additive. Greg remained with GE through 2018 where he was one of their additive technology leaders. He is a coveted industry speaker, has presented at numerous national and international events, and has authored articles for industry publications. In addition to his role as CTO at PrinterPrezz, Greg Morris also serves as CEO of Vertex Manufacturing where traditional manufacturing capabilities are integrated with leading-edge technologies.

“The medical industry is poised for the continued adoption of additive manufacturing. Fast, iterative processes, customized products and distributed production are more important than ever to innovators. Today, there is clearly a gap in providing end-to-end advanced manufacturing services for the medical industry,” said Greg Morris. “PrinterPrezz’s vision of fully integrated, specialized manufacturing technologies for 3D printing addresses an unmet need in the market. I am excited to contribute to this important mission.”

Shri Shetty, CEO of PrinterPrezz, commented, “We are thrilled to have Greg in the CTO role at PrinterPrezz as he is a visionary for the additive manufacturing industry, a TCT Hall of Fame member, and an ambassador for 3D printing. He is widely recognized for his leadership in industrializing additive manufacturing technology. We look forward to leveraging Greg’s deep additive knowledge as PrinterPrezz brings transformative technologies into broader use for medical device companies.”

About PrinterPrezz

PrinterPrezz’s mission is to bring more ideas for innovative medical devices to market faster, connecting medicine and manufacturing to become the first Medifacturing™ company in the world. By developing advanced medical devices using processes that combine expertise in 3D printing, orthopaedics, semiconductor and nanotechnologies, PrinterPrezz’s ultimate goal is to provide medical solutions that enable people to enjoy active lives longer. PrinterPrezz’s ecosystem aims to solve challenges for various parts of the medical innovation value chain by providing prototyping, development, and manufacturing services to create life-enhancing medical devices. Committed to ongoing compliance with ISO13485:2016 and all relevant regulatory requirements, PrinterPrezz provides customers with access to a variety of 3D printing machines, 3D manipulation software, and 3D scanners as well as advanced manufacturing processes, and surgeon education programs. Medical solutions created by PrinterPrezz are designed to enable more people to live happier and more gratifying lives. For additional information about the company, please visit www.printerprezz.com

