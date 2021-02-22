Emergence Global Enterprises Inc. Announces Listing of Shares to OTCQB Exchange

Emergence Global Enterprises Inc. (OTCQB:ELOAF)

WINDSOR, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergence Global Enterprises Inc. (“Emergence Global” or the “Company”) (CSE: EMRG) (OTCQB: ELOAF), an acquirer, creator, and builder of reputable natural health consumer foods, products, and brands, announced that as of February 23, 2021, its common shares are now trading on the OTCQB Venture Market® (the "OTCQB Venture"), a US trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York. The Company will trade on the OTCQB® Venture under the new symbol "ELOAF"; the Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "EMRG" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “9VD”.

Emergence Global Enterprises Inc. (OTCQB: EMRGF) trades on the OTCQB® Venture Market for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on OTC MARKETS.

“We are excited to list Emergence Global Enterprises Inc. shares on the OTCQB Venture Market®,” said Joseph A. Byrne, President and CEO of Emergence Global. This move from the PINK to OTCQB market will allow Emergence Global to continue its growth as a publicly-traded company by now enabling US-based investors to seamlessly get involved in Emergence Global Enterprises Inc. This listing on OTCQB will also assist us with shareholder awareness in the United States as we embark on acquiring and building great consumer brands and a vertically integrated company in the health and nutrition marketplace.”

Additional information about the Company can be found on SEDAR under the Issuer Profile of “Emergence Global Enterprises Inc." or on OTC MARKETS.

About the Company

Emergence Global Enterprises Inc. ("Emergence") is an acquirer, creator, and builder of reputable natural health consumer foods, products and brands. Following the acquisition of Nubreed Nutrition, Inc., Emergence has become a North American developer and distributor of branded sports and nutrition specialty supplements. The Company is currently considering several development projects.

For further information on the Company, please contact: Joseph Byrne, President & Chief Executive Officer and a Director at phone: 519-257-0460 or by email at: joe@emergenceglobalinc.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: closing and the terms and conditions of the proposed transaction; the business and operations of the Company after closing the proposed transaction. Forward looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the uncertainties surrounding the nutraceutical and botanical industry. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that the proposed transaction will occur or that the anticipated financial, economic or strategic benefits will be realized.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) or OTC Markets accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.