Expanding Access to Vaccination Sites

Patrick J. Foye, MTA Chairman and CEO said, "The MTA is doing everything we can to ensure vaccine equity by providing improved transit access from public housing and community centers to Medgar Evers College and York College. We want to make sure those who live in the ZIP codes with the lowest vaccination rates across the city have all the options possible to get to these sites."

Sarah Feinberg, Interim President of MTA New York City Transit said, "To help ensure New Yorkers have as many options as possible to travel to get their shots, starting on March 1 we will enhance service on bus routes that provide service from the key ZIP codes to these special vaccination sites. We need to do everything we can to vaccinate New York. We encourage New Yorkers to use the MTA's trip planner at mta.info to plan a trip to get vaccinated."

In late 2020, the Governor announced the launch of New York's Vaccine Equity Task Force chaired by Secretary of State Rossana Rosado, National Urban League President & CEO Marc Morial, and Healthfirst President & CEO Pat Wang. Since its establishment, the Task Force has continued work to ensure vulnerable and underserved communities are not left behind by breaking down the barriers to vaccination and ensuring there is equitable distribution of the vaccine across the state.

Additionally, New York has established more than 104 temporary community-based 'pop up' vaccination sites at churches, community centers and public housing complexes directly within communities across the state which have been underserved by traditional health care systems. Since January 15, these sites have enabled approximately 45,000 New Yorkers to receive their first COVID-19 vaccine dose at these community-based pop up sites. After the administration of first doses, sites are then re-established three weeks later to administer second doses.

New York will continue to establish these pop-up sites until they have been placed at all 33 NYCHA Senior Housing Developments, which house more than 7,600 seniors. Pop-up locations will also continue to be established at other public housing complexes statewide, as well as at more than 300 churches and cultural centers which have volunteered to house these sites through Governor Cuomo's Vaccine Equity Task Force.