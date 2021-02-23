Cloudstar Adds FinTech & Mortgage Consulting Services
Bridging the gap between technology and mortgage operations
Our goal is to service the entire Industry which includes Wholesale & Retail lenders, in addition to brokers, to deliver real solutions”JACKSONVILLE, FL, US, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloudstar rolls out new mortgage and fintech consulting department to service lenders. The department is bringing together mortgage operations and technology by offering a wide variety of consulting and technology services to the better serve the mortgage industry.
— Gregory McDonald, CEO
The new services will include process optimization, LOS support and selection, business intelligence, operational consulting, cyber-security, on-site and remote training, and regulatory compliance & advisory services along with custom RESTful API development with advanced systems integrations.
“Our goal is to service the entire Industry said Gregory McDonald, CEO of Cloudstar which includes Wholesale & Retail lenders, in addition to brokers, to deliver real solutions for Loan Origination, Distressed Asset Management, Default Tracking and REO Properties. And because of our already large industry presence in banking and land title, we are uniquely positioned to provide additional insight and value.”
About Cloudstar
Cloudstar is an emerging leader in financial services technology, with a focus on mortgage origination, title insurance, real estate, consumer banking, law, risk & compliance, consulting and outsourcing solutions. Through the breadth of our solutions portfolio, and our subsidiary companies MortgagePhish, Cloud Bunny & Teletonix Communications, Cloudstar delivers a wide variety of solutions to thousands of customers located throughout the United States and emerging global markets. Core services include colocation, public & private cloud, containerization, virtualization, cyber security, SIEM, IT resiliency, telecommunications, application integration, industry specific business development and workflow consulting. Cloudstar continually strives to make customer service our number one focus being mindful that our success depends on the success of our customers. We take information security very seriously, never losing sight of our obligations to protect and secure the confidential assets of our clients and their customers.
