ScImage Receives Frost & Sullivan's Enabling Technology Leadership Award

ScImage Earns Frost & Sullivan’s Cloud-Based Enterprise Imaging Award

PICOM365 Cloud-based Enterprise Imaging facilitates secure, real-time reading, reporting and data distribution anywhere in the enterprise.

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ScImage, Inc., a leading provider of Enterprise Imaging solutions, announces it has received Frost & Sullivan’s 2020 North America Enabling Technology Leadership Award for its Cloud-based Enterprise Imaging Solutions. The full report details PICOM365’s accessibility, integration capabilities, and optimized architecture.

"ScImage has leveraged its foundational expertise to deliver an end-to-end enterprise imaging platform. With the architecture thoroughly designed to optimize the cloud, PICOM365 aids fast, agile software development cycles, is easily deployable, and responds rapidly to changing market trends and customer demands," said Dr. Suresh Kuppuswamy, Industry Principal, Frost & Sullivan. "Built natively on Microsoft Azure Cloud, PICOM365™ is a unique hyper-scalable, multi-tenant, and multi-regional medical imaging infrastructure that brings proactive monitoring to diagnostic imaging workflows."

The company’s suite of product offerings continues to expand in anticipation of industry changes and customers’ evolving business needs. PICOM365 Cloud has become the home for hundreds of institutions for complex clinical imaging and reporting workflow, secure image exchange, and interoperability. Native support for waveforms and non-imaging data, automated measurement-driven Structured Reporting, and the ability to interface to any EHR system – all in a massively scalable and secure Cloud environment – are strengths unique to PICOM365.

"PICOM365™’s redundancy and resiliency due to its public cloud and multi-region architecture provide location-independent, low-latency image viewing and reporting experience for all users," noted Norma Vela, Best Practices Research Team Leader, Frost & Sullivan. "The company’s software-as-a-service pricing model enables smaller private providers to access PICOM365 with low up-front costs. It offers a software-lease and a cost-per-study pricing model for larger institutions, giving health institutions the flexibility to pay based on their use. Its pricing model and advanced customer support have enabled ScImage to achieve an unprecedented 99% customer retention rate and positioned it for further growth."

“We’re pleased to accept this award and would not be here without our forward-thinking customers who challenge us to go beyond PACS and provide innovative and collaborative solutions,” said Sai Raya, Ph.D., ScImage’s Founder and CEO. “An enterprise imaging solution that includes all imaging disciplines and all DICOM and non-DICOM modalities in one cohesive package eliminates replication of both cost and effort over traditional siloed PACS workflows. Add to that the cost savings realized by a Cloud-smart architecture, and the result is significant operational efficiencies across the board.”

