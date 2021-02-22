ALLAN LEVY, LEADING MESSAGING AND BUSINESS GROWTH EXPERT, AND FOUNDER & CEO OF ALCHEMY WORX, A DOTCOM MAGAZINE INTERVIEW
ALLAN LEVY, LEADING MESSAGING AND BUSINESS GROWTH EXPERT, AND FOUNDER & CEO OF ALCHEMY WORX, A DOTCOM MAGAZINE INTERVIEW
DotCom Magazine Interview Series
ALLAN LEVY, LEADING MESSAGING AND BUSINESS GROWTH EXPERT, AND FOUNDER & CEO OF ALCHEMY WORX, ZOOM INTERVIEWED BY DOTCOM MAGAZINE
It is easy to see why Allan is a leader in the field. Amazingly Insightful!”PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ALLAN LEVY, LEADING MESSAGING AND BUSINESS GROWTH EXPERT, AND FOUNDER & CEO OF ALCHEMY WORX, ZOOM INTERVIEWED BY DOTCOM MAGAZINE
— Andy "Jake" Jacob, CEO, DotCom Magazine
Allan Levy Interviewed by DotCom Magazine for The Entrepreneur Spotlight Video Interview Series. A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview.
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Allan Levy, the messaging expert and influential CEO of ALCHEMY WORX, has been interviewed by DotCom Magazine as part of the online magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Series.
Allan Levy, Founder & CEO of ALCHEMY WORX, joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative video interview series. In the interview, Allan Levy discusses new initiatives at ALCHEMY WORX, what makes the company different from its competitors, and shares thoughts on public relations, crisis management, leadership and entrepreneurship. Allan Levy joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies who have been invited to participate in the video series.
Allan Levy says, “Being interviewed on the DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series was really enjoyable. I really enjoyed the time speaking with DotCom Magazine’s CEO, Andy Jacob, about messaging, entrepreneurship and new initiatives at Alchemy Worx.” Allan Levy continues, “Our success is a true testament to our team and culture at Alchemy Worx, and it was a real honor to have been invited on the show.”
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Allan Levy was remarkably impressive and informative. Anyone, especially CEO’s and founders, can learn from the leadership position of Alchemy Worx in the messaging field. Allan Levy is a leading force in the field, and we were extremely fortunate to have spent some time with him again learning more about how ALCHEMY WORX is forging a new path of leadership in the messaging and business growth space.”
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it publishes. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included many high-profile leaders, including Inc 5000 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, Forbes Council members, venture backed visionaries, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers real entrepreneur stories and real founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our readers want to learn about. If something is important to our readers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our reporting, actively pursuing diversity in our entrepreneurs, and listening to our readers and viewers to make sure we are as open and responsive as possible.
PRESS CONTACT: ANDY “JAKE” JACOB, EDITOR IN CHIEF, DOTCOM MAGAZINE
Email: Andy@DotComMagazine.com
Phone: 602-909-9890
Further Information: http://www.DotComMagazine.com
andrew jacob
DotCom Magazine
+1 602-909-9890
email us here
ALLAN LEVY, LEADING MESSAGING AND BUSINESS GROWTH EXPERT, AND FOUNDER & CEO OF ALCHEMY WORX, A DOTCOM MAGAZINE INTERVIEW