THE LASC HOSTS THE FUTURE OF TRANSPORTATION VIRTUAL EVENT AND PRESENTS THE 2021 LIFE ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

LASC aims to highlight mobility in the county of Los Angeles and celebrates trailblazers who have helped shape the future of the transportation industry

“At Metro, we are waging a transportation revolution that commands us to be bold and tackle the infrastructure demands of today, as well as the challenges of tomorrow,” says Metro CEO Phil Washington.” — Metro CEO Phil Washington

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 22, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- THE LOS ANGELES SUSTAINABILITY COALITION HOSTS THE FUTURE OF TRANSPORTATION VIRTUAL EVENT AND PRESENTS THE 2021 LIFE ACHIEVEMENT AWARD LASC aims to highlight the creative spark that enhances mobility in the county of Los Angeles and celebrates trailblazers who have helped shape the future of the transportation industryThe Los Angeles Sustainability Coalition (LASC) provides a vision into the future with an online forum, “The Future of Transportation,” to leverage best practices, demonstrate innovative solutions and provide training 5 p.m.- 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 23. The virtual event will honor Los Angeles Metro Chief Program Management Officer Rick Clarke and Los Angeles Metro Chief Executive Officer Phil Washington.Achieving Los Angeles regional sustainability by leveraging successful programs and limited resources among public agencies is the mission behind LASC. Their goal is to establish achievable environmental goals by setting new targets, creating joint strategies and providing tools to move toward a more sustainable Los Angeles. “The Future of Transportation’s evening agenda will include program and construction management, aviation planning and design, highway and bridge planning, rail and transit planning, comprehensive toll services and environmental planning.“At Metro, we are waging a transportation revolution that commands us to be bold and tackle the infrastructure demands of today, as well as the challenges of tomorrow,” says Metro CEO Phil Washington. “We are not just looking toward the future. We are embracing it.”With the public duty of making Los Angeles a more livable, safe and mobile region, LASC honors two outstanding leaders and trailblazers who helped pave the way with their contributions. Los Angeles Metro Chief Program Management Officer Rick Clarke will be presented the 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award for his many years of public service including the Crenshaw/LAX light rail project, the Regional Connector downtown LRT subway and the Westside subway extension of the Purple Line, which are all a part of LASC’s $16.8 billion capital program. Following his career achievements, Clarke will be retiring March 31 and will be providing his insight into the future of transportation during the online forum.The second Metro trailblazer who will be honored with the 2021 Outstanding Public Service Award, Phil Washington, has provided Los Angeles County transit and infrastructure funding for the next 40 years. As LA Metro’s CEO, he manages a total balanced budget of $6.6 billion and isresponsible for overseeing $15+ billion in capital projects. Washington has been instrumental in the overseeing of an agency of nearly 11,000 employees, 1.4 million boarding passengers daily and was a key leader in the 2016 successful effort to pass a new half-cent sales tax in LA County,which garnered 71.15% voter approval. Washington is moving on to new transportation opportunities in May 2021 and will also be providing his expertise into the bright future of transportation.“The Future of Transportation” is sponsored by HNTB, Balfour Beatty, Skanska, STV, V&A Inc., Moffatt and Nichol and Meridiam.For more information about the Los Angeles Sustainability Coalition or to purchase tickets to this event visit lasustainabilitycoalition.org.

