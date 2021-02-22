T-Bucks - A Landmark Comm. Restaurant Complex in Red River, NM’s Mtn. Playground set for Auction by Assiter Auctioneers
The restaurant with a fully equipped com. kitchen and new two story unfinished cabin offers new owners a great opportunity to own and invest in property that will meet their current or future needs.”CANYON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assiter Auctioneers (www.assiter.com) announces the auction of “T-Bucks" a turn-key restaurant operation on 4 city lots on the corner of Main Street in beautiful Red River, NM, on Thursday, March 9th at 10:30 AM MT according to Spanky Assiter, president of the company.
“The restaurant with a fully equipped commercial kitchen and brand new two story unfinished cabin offers new owners a great opportunity to own and invest in property that will meet their current or future needs,” said Assiter. “A "Certificate of Excellence" and "Traveler's Choice" award winner, this operation is perfect for an entrepreneur ready to bring in their own business idea. Don't miss the chance for this business opportunity and prime real estate.”
T-Bucks’ highlights include
• 2,830±SF Restaurant w/fully equipped commercial kitchen, walk-in commercial refrigerator and freezer and 1,570±SF basement w/1 bathroom and options for a kitchen/living space.
• New 1,920±SF two story unfinished cabin
• 30/50 AMP RV hook-up
• Hot tub seats 6 people
• Graceland 12x30 storage building
For information, call Lila Monden (806.335.6562) or Assiter Auctioneers (806.655.3900) or visit www.assiter.com.
Red River, New Mexico, is authentically warm with a hint of wild, the way the West used to be. Outdoor adventures for all ages, family-friendly events and cultural experiences will leave you with memories to last a lifetime notes the Red River Chamber of Commerce. Nestled at the southern end of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Red River is a vacation paradise with a reputation as a mountain playground for many outdoor activities.
The auction is open to the public and will be a live event with onsite bidding at 601 W. Main Street, Red River, NM. Additionally, live online bidding will be available for your convenience.
Assiter Auctioneers, based in Canyon, Texas, specializes in the sale of residential and commercial real estate, classic and collector cars, heavy equipment, trucks, vehicles, farm machinery and other assets including estate sales through live and online auctions.
About Assiter Auctioneers
