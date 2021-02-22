New Health Book Announcement: "Brotha Vegan"
Black men on veganism, fatherhood, politics, sexuality, gender, health, popular culture, spirituality, food, animal advocacy, the environment.
Early death from mostly preventable diseases is a recurring narrative in the Black community. Yet, nutritional freedom and plant-based mindfulness can lead to evolutionary choices and life enhancement”SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, USA, February 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Health Book Announcement: Brotha Vegan
By Kimatni D. Rawlins
Humbled as I would like to offer gratitude to the publishers and author of "Brotha Vegan" for the inclusion of my journey from "The Camden Creature" to "The Vegan Cyborg" and Founder/Publisher of www.FitFathers.com. Omowale Adewale, Breeze Harper, and Lantern Publishing and Media have created the perfect resource to help Black men break some of the traditional patterns in American society, which has led to our people's chronic health degradation. Early death from mostly preventable diseases is a recurring narrative in the Black community. Yet, nutritional freedom and plant-based mindfulness can lead to evolutionary choices and life enhancement. Thus, if you are looking for positive change, then you have to tap into the root cause and reprogram the formula.
Excerpts from Chapter 3: Reprogramming the System by Kimatni D. Rawlins
"When my two daughters ask me why I decided to go vegan, I think back to dinnertime growing up in the 1970s in Camden, New Jersey. Keeping the fridge and cupboards stocked was problematic for my mother, so my two younger sisters and I would take a vote on what was ideal based on the limited ingredients. Over the years, mother worked feverishly on her nursing degree to help us escape the immense poverty, minimal education, and debilitating crime from a city that seemed bent on self-destruction…….."
Brotha Vegan, edited by Omowale Adewale, unpacks the lived experience of Black men on veganism, fatherhood, politics, sexuality, gender, health, popular culture, spirituality, food, animal advocacy, the environment, and the many ways that veganism is lived and expressed within the Black community in the United States.
Thank you for all the love and support. Stay active, eat clean, and continue to energize your life.
Kimatni D. Rawlins
Founder & Executive Director
The Fit Fathers Foundation
www.FitFathers.com
KRaw@FitFathers.com
Kimatni D. Rawlins
Fit Fathers Foundation
+1 202-550-9183
