Secure App Data with Penetration testing
It doesn’t matter if your solution services the banking industry, or social networking, your clients demand privacy and security.OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One Step to Ensure the security and privacy of your client’s data. It doesn’t matter if your solution services the banking industry, or social networking, your clients demand privacy and security.
How does one do it?
Secure against JSON injections in data exchanged between server and client. That’s it!
Come on! – we use HTTPS to secure our Data Stream!
Https only provides an envelope that keeps data away from attacks. Most data are stolen with someone having access to the application. In fact, more than 85% of data breaches can be attributed to one having authorization or credentials to use the application.
Hmm! – How can that be?
For every action on an application interface, be it web, mobile, or an application, Data has to be exchanged between an application and the server. The request and response for the data is normally exchanged via a data structure, JSON being the dominant option. The vulnerability comes when the data is prepared for transmission. While the server request is being prepared, a hacker with fair to medium skills is able to manipulate the data stream (aka JSON Injection) and gain access to data that should be private. Worse still, they could manipulate the data stored in the database itself.
Yikes! How do I protect myself?
Yes, you can protect yourself against this through correct handling of the data-stream. The first step is to evaluate the weakness in your system. The best way to do this is to request a security analysis. This effort takes from 2 weeks for a minimal system to 6 weeks for a complex system. Once the analysis is done, the report will red-flag areas that need to be addressed. Your designers are advised best practices to implement and if needed, support to implement solutions are available. Our HACK Bears team at Ideabytes can assist you. Get a 10% discount through the month of February 2021. Ask for a consultation.
