Chasing Tails, a Top-rated Mobile Vet Service for Houston and College Station, Announces a New Post Preparing for Summer
There is no doubt that our Houston customers adore their 'fur babies' and want the best for them. Yet, pets can get into trouble when a parent has their attention somewhere else.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chasing Tails, a best-in-class mobile vet service in the Houston area at https://chasingtailsvet.com/, is proud to announce a new post to help residents keep pets cool as summer inevitably approaches throughout Texas. While it might be cold now, it is inevitable that heat and humidity will return to Houston and with it, dangers to pets, especially dogs, who are exposed to summer temperatures. Heat exhaustion could come on quickly and harm a beloved dog or cat. Several tips from a professional veterinarian could help prevent heat stroke for dogs and cats.
— Dr. Brittany Marvel
"There is no doubt that our Houston customers adore their 'fur babies' and want the best for them. Yet, pets can get into trouble when a parent has their attention somewhere else," explained Dr. Brittany Marvel, DVM. "The Texas heat can come on fast, and if a dog is outside too long, they can suffer from heat exhaustion. Our new post provides simple tips for how to keep a beloved pet from getting overheated."
Houston, Texas pet owners can review the new informative post from Chasing Tails at https://chasingtailsvet.com/2021/02/03/summer-heat-in-houston-heat-risks-for-dogs-in-texas/. The mobile vet team operates extensively in the Houston area and offers ‘house calls’ to treat dogs and cats. Veterinarians can manage examinations of pets at home, including x-rays and full blood work. Mobile vet services can encompass surgical procedures such as spay and neuter, pet dental cleaning, and orthopedic procedures. Yearly check-ups can entail mobile pet vaccinations, lab work, heartworm tests, and nail trimmings for dogs and cats. Persons who want Houston-specific information can visit the new landing page at https://chasingtailsvet.com/houston/ or call into the clinic to book an appointment. Those in the River Oaks page can visit a local neighborhood page at https://chasingtailsvet.com/houston-river-oaks-neighborhood/.
ABOUT CHASING TAILS MOBILE VETERINARY SERVICE
Chasing Tails (https://chasingtailsvet.com/ ) is a top-rated mobile vet service operating in College Station and Houston, Texas. Let the "vet near me" become the veterinarian who makes house calls. The company's vets make "house calls" by coming to the client's house to service a dog or cat in the comfort and security of their own home. The mobile vet clinic now services both College Station / Bryan, Texas, and Houston, Texas, mostly the Houston neighborhoods northeast of downtown such as Houston Heights and River Oaks, etc. The company aims to be the best vet in Houston and College Station, one pet at a time, one dog at a time, one cat at a time, one house call at a time. The company also offers safe and kind pet (dog or cat) euthanasia services. Contact Chasing Tails today to explore how a mobile veterinarian service might just be the best veterinarian in Houston and College Station.
