Rep. Muñoz Statement on Upcoming ERCOT Reform Joint Hearing

by: Rep. Muñoz, Jr., Sergio

02/22/2021

Mission, TX- The ongoing weather and power failures have brought to light tremendous shortcomings in the state that must be addressed and improved. The supposed rotating power outages imposed by the Electric Reliability Council Of Texas (ERCOT) and the subsequent failure of our electrical grid should have been preventable. In a state with such rich natural resources, more should have been done to ensure that Texans possess electricity to keep their families warm in such extreme winter weather conditions.

The scheduled joint hearing of the House State Affairs and Energy Resources Committees on February 25th is just the beginning of the reform. Those responsible must be held accountable for the outages that have left so many in dire conditions. Additionally, pursuant to Public Utility Commission (PUC) approval, ERCOT was allowed to raise their rates and consumers will see significant price hikes in their utility bills to offset the demand on the electrical grid.

“The notion that consumers should be punished for the state’s electrical failings is illogical,” said Representative Munoz. “Millions have been without power for several days and counting. At a time when temperatures are below freezing, Texans should not be forced to pay for power outages that were beyond their control.”

