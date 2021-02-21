TBI Agents Investigating Ripley Officer-Involved Shooting

At the request of 25th District Attorney General Mark Davidson, TBI Special Agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that happened early Sunday morning in Ripley.

Preliminary information indicates just after midnight, an officer with the Ripley Police Department was patrolling along Jefferson Street when he witnessed two individuals in a vehicle in front of him exit the car and start shooting at an oncoming vehicle. At least one person in the second car returned fire and the officer’s patrol unit was struck. The officer pursued the initial vehicle until it stopped in the 300 block of Stardust Drive where the driver and passenger ran from the car. When the driver reportedly displayed a gun, the officer fired his service weapon. That individual, who had been struck by gunfire, was apprehended by a second Ripley police officer and transported to an area hospital for treatment. The subject has been identified as Demarco Taylor (DOB: 11/13/02). The passenger remains on the run. During the course of the pursuit on Stardust Drive, a resident inside a home was struck by gunfire and transported for treatment at an area hospital. No officers were injured during the incident.

At this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing, as TBI Agents continue to gather any and all relevant evidence, interviews, and information. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and, instead, refers questions of that nature to their respective department to answer as it sees fit.

As a reminder, the TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests solely with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

Any updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.