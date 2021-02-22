PROFESSIONAL TRIATHLETES ORGANISATION PARTNERS WITH YOUGOV SPORT FOR COLLINS CUP MEDIA IMPACT REPORTING & ANALYSIS
The Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO) today announced that it has commissioned specialist research and data analytics experts, YouGov Sport to provide an analysis of the media and economic impact for the organisation's inaugural flagship event – The Collins Cup.
The Collins Cup is a new race format modelled after the Ryder Cup, which will see teams of International, European and USA athletes pitted against one another and aims to create and leverage the excitement, rivalry, drama and personalities of the sport of triathlon to attract a wider fan base. It will take place on 28th August 2021 at the extraordinary x-bionic® sphere in Šamorín, near Bratislava, Slovakia with a record setting prize purse of $1,500,000.
The YouGov partnership will cover the projected economic impact assessment for The Collins Cup including media exposure, indirect impact, direct impact, induced impact as well as post event media reporting including audience, coverage, partner exposure and value across Linear TV, OTT Streaming, Online Press and Social Media and TV News.
YouGov Sport have already delivered their insight and analysis of the PTO 2020 Championship at CHALLENGEDAYTONA® on Dec 6th 2020 which was broadcast to a global audience in over 120 countries around the world. Live coverage of the event was shown on Peacock, NBC Universal’s streaming service in addition to a PTO live stream and among the countries who broadcast the 48-minute highlights show were USA (NBC), Australia (Fox Sports Australia), the Balkans (Sportklub), Canada (TSN), China (Tencent), France (L’Equipe), India (Eurosport), Italy (Sportitalia), Latin America and the Caribbean (DirecTV), Pan Asia, including Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Myanmar, Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam (Fox Sports Asia), South Africa (Supersport), Spain (RTVE), Turkey (Ssport) and UK (BT Sport).
YouGov’s analysis of the PTO 2020 Championship at CHALLENGEDAYTONA® showed a total audience of 4.2 million across live and highlights broadcast coverage, live OTT streaming and social media video views. The NBC coverage on prime time produced 605k average viewers and 1.1M unique views. The PTO’s own OTT live stream had a total of over 100,000 registered users with an average watch time of 32 minutes across all platforms, which increased to over 1hr 20 minutes for users on the PTO mobile apps which in comparison to other comparable sports demonstrates a highly engaged fan base on an owned and operated platform. There were 666 online press articles generating a cumulative potential readership of over 94.3 million plus over 30k social media mentions gaining over 60m impressions.
Charlie Dundas, Commercial Director, YouGov Sport, said: “It has been fantastic working with the PTO on the PTO 2020 Championship at CHALLENGEDAYTONA®. It has given us the opportunity to deliver a host of meaningful information, from audience insights to commercial understanding and we look forward to continuing our partnership for the Collins Cup”.
Sam Renouf, CEO of the PTO, commented, “These are encouraging numbers for the PTO’s first broadcast offering, especially given the challenges of operating in a pandemic. Our strategy is a two ‘pronged’ approach, with a combination of the full live production being available through digital platforms and a ‘cut down’ highlights being broadly distributed through linear channels by our partners IMG. In both formats, the market showed there is a pent-up appetite for engaging Triathlon content, with average watch times for digital significantly exceeding industry averages and the viewership figures for the highlights program putting Triathlon on par with more established broadcast sports like golf, tennis and cycling. This gives us a fantastic foundation as we build towards the Collins Cup and we are delighted to partner with YouGov Sport to deliver further data and analysis for our inaugural flagship event”.
About the Professional Triathletes Organisation
The PTO is a not-for-profit entity consisting of professional triathletes who have come together to promote and contribute to the triathlon community and celebrate the sport of Triathlon. A professional representative body is the natural evolution for sport and with its investment partner, Crankstart Investments, the PTO is now able to contribute its resources and the collective voice of professional triathletes to help our sport grow and thrive.
About YouGov Sport:
YouGov Sport is a global sports, sponsorship and entertainment research company with one of the world’s top international market research and data analytics networks. Their global panel of 11+ million people across 44 markets provides thousands of data points on consumer opinions, attitudes and behaviour to provide insights that enable intelligent decision-making and informed conversations. With operations in the UK, North America, Mainland Europe, the Nordics, the Middle East and Asia Pacific, YouGov has one of the world’s largest research networks.
