4iiii Innovations Inc. and Israel Start-Up Nation continue to push watts together in 2021
EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadian sports technology company, 4iiii Innovations Inc., is proud to announce the continued collaboration with the professional World Tour Cycling Team Israel Start-Up Nation which sees the company continuing to supply PRECISION PRO Powermeters and Viiiiva Heart Rate Monitors to the team in 2021.
Founded in 2014 as the Israel Cycling Academy, Team Israel Start-Up Nation is co-owned by Canadian-born Sylvan Adams, a former Canadian Masters cycling champion who emigrated to Israel in 2015. The ISN roster features talent from 17 countries and is headed by British star Chris Froome and veteran German Andre Greipel. Mike Woods joins fellow Canadians Guillaume Boivin, Alex Cataford and James Piccoli to bring the number of Canadians on the 32-rider squad to four.
Accurate Numbers in La Vuelta
The partnership between 4iiii and ISN began last year. One of the team’s standout moments of the 2020 season was their strong performance in the Vuelta a España where team leader Dan Martin secured 4th place overall in the general classification and won stage 3 of the race, beating the overall winner Primož Roglič to the line in a hard fought mountain top finish. Martin’s impressive victory came with the assistance of a 4iiii Dual-Sided PRECISION PRO Powermeter, giving him the confidence to reliably apply power to beat the other contenders over the line. Israeli road race champion, Omer Goldstein also experienced the benefit of the accuracy of the powermeters stating: “4iiii was an important addition to the set-up during my first Grand Tour with Israel Start-Up Nation at the Vuelta a España. I could accurately keep track of my fitness and fatigue with the numbers I received from the 4iiii powermeter.”
‘Reliability is Key’
Israel Start-Up Nation’s General Manager, Kjell Carlström, confirms that the accuracy and reliability of the 4iiii powermeters are key to a top-end product. He said: “As a professional cyclist, every percentage counts. Every percentage is a matter of winning or losing. Having accurate data makes a huge difference. 4iiii PRECISION PRO Powermeters flawlessly provide us that essential data as their powermeters and heart rate monitors are some of the most reliable and accurate on the market.”
Shane Pegg, Director of Brand commented: “We are looking forward to a continued partnership with Israel Start-Up Nation in 2021. The collaboration between ISN and 4iiii highlights a shared focus on reliability and accuracy. ISN has made large steps this year in acquiring top riders including Chris Froome and Mike Woods. I see great results on the horizon with ISN proving that it is a leading team in the world of cycling. We are delighted to be a key partner of the team and help them achieve this.”
Israel Start-Up Nation’s core values include the promotion of peace, the development and growth of cycling in Israel and a focus on technology and innovation, which is of critical importance to creating a successful World Tour team. Choosing 4iiii Innovations Inc. as their powermeter partner shows confidence in 4iiii to deliver the reliability and accuracy required to enable their riders to train and race at the highest level.
About 4iiii Innovations Inc.
4iiii Innovations Inc. is a Canadian sports technology company based in Cochrane, Alberta. 4iiii Innovations Inc. is a team of engineers and athletes dedicated to improving personal performance through the development of superior training tools, including cycling power meters, heart rate monitors, and cycling trainers for the outdoor and indoor cycling and fitness markets. The company seeks to build not only the best and most accurate equipment but to do so at an affordable price so that every athlete can gain the benefits of better training. 4iiii equipped bikes ridden by the likes of Tom Boonen and Peter Sagan have won World Championship events, Paris-Roubaix and stages of the Tour de France and Giro d’Italia. The company currently sponsors many professional teams including Israel Start-Up Nation and TIBCO Silicon Valley Bank UCI World Tour Pro Cycling teams.
Learn more at 4iiii.com
JANE HANSOM
Founded in 2014 as the Israel Cycling Academy, Team Israel Start-Up Nation is co-owned by Canadian-born Sylvan Adams, a former Canadian Masters cycling champion who emigrated to Israel in 2015. The ISN roster features talent from 17 countries and is headed by British star Chris Froome and veteran German Andre Greipel. Mike Woods joins fellow Canadians Guillaume Boivin, Alex Cataford and James Piccoli to bring the number of Canadians on the 32-rider squad to four.
Accurate Numbers in La Vuelta
The partnership between 4iiii and ISN began last year. One of the team’s standout moments of the 2020 season was their strong performance in the Vuelta a España where team leader Dan Martin secured 4th place overall in the general classification and won stage 3 of the race, beating the overall winner Primož Roglič to the line in a hard fought mountain top finish. Martin’s impressive victory came with the assistance of a 4iiii Dual-Sided PRECISION PRO Powermeter, giving him the confidence to reliably apply power to beat the other contenders over the line. Israeli road race champion, Omer Goldstein also experienced the benefit of the accuracy of the powermeters stating: “4iiii was an important addition to the set-up during my first Grand Tour with Israel Start-Up Nation at the Vuelta a España. I could accurately keep track of my fitness and fatigue with the numbers I received from the 4iiii powermeter.”
‘Reliability is Key’
Israel Start-Up Nation’s General Manager, Kjell Carlström, confirms that the accuracy and reliability of the 4iiii powermeters are key to a top-end product. He said: “As a professional cyclist, every percentage counts. Every percentage is a matter of winning or losing. Having accurate data makes a huge difference. 4iiii PRECISION PRO Powermeters flawlessly provide us that essential data as their powermeters and heart rate monitors are some of the most reliable and accurate on the market.”
Shane Pegg, Director of Brand commented: “We are looking forward to a continued partnership with Israel Start-Up Nation in 2021. The collaboration between ISN and 4iiii highlights a shared focus on reliability and accuracy. ISN has made large steps this year in acquiring top riders including Chris Froome and Mike Woods. I see great results on the horizon with ISN proving that it is a leading team in the world of cycling. We are delighted to be a key partner of the team and help them achieve this.”
Israel Start-Up Nation’s core values include the promotion of peace, the development and growth of cycling in Israel and a focus on technology and innovation, which is of critical importance to creating a successful World Tour team. Choosing 4iiii Innovations Inc. as their powermeter partner shows confidence in 4iiii to deliver the reliability and accuracy required to enable their riders to train and race at the highest level.
About 4iiii Innovations Inc.
4iiii Innovations Inc. is a Canadian sports technology company based in Cochrane, Alberta. 4iiii Innovations Inc. is a team of engineers and athletes dedicated to improving personal performance through the development of superior training tools, including cycling power meters, heart rate monitors, and cycling trainers for the outdoor and indoor cycling and fitness markets. The company seeks to build not only the best and most accurate equipment but to do so at an affordable price so that every athlete can gain the benefits of better training. 4iiii equipped bikes ridden by the likes of Tom Boonen and Peter Sagan have won World Championship events, Paris-Roubaix and stages of the Tour de France and Giro d’Italia. The company currently sponsors many professional teams including Israel Start-Up Nation and TIBCO Silicon Valley Bank UCI World Tour Pro Cycling teams.
Learn more at 4iiii.com
JANE HANSOM
Sponge Marketing Worldwide
+44 7703 481478
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn