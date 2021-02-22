Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Creative Contest Launches for Boys Who are Foodies and Love to Celebrate Women

1st 10 boys to submit drawings of women they celebrate enjoy invite to special Happy Pizza Hour in Santa Monica #happypizzahour www.HappyPizzaHour.com

Retain Recruiting for Good to Help Us Fund Meaningful Fun in The Community #purposebeforeprofit #kickassforgood #recruitingforgood www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good is sponsoring creative meaningful contests and rewarding sweet foodie parties in Santa Monica #happyfoodiehour www.HappyFoodieHour.com

Recruiting for Good is sponsoring foodie parties for Women's Day Weekend in Santa Monica and is inviting boys to partake thru a meaningful creative contest.

Boys that participate in our creative contest celebrating women; learn positive values and enjoy Santa Monica's Best Pizza.”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to create and fund value filled fun for the community thru; rewarding programs 'The Sweetest Gig,' meaningful creative contests, and sweet foodie parties.

According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "I love to inspire boys to celebrate women...and teach positive values thru our fun creative contests."

Boys (in Kindergarten to High School) participate in creative drawing contest celebrating women; 1st 10 entries submitted before March 1st, 2021 win invite to special 'Happy Pizza Hour.' Recruiting for Good is sponsoring Santa Monica's Best Gourmet Pizza; so moms don't have to cook on Women's Day Weekend.

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com. We're creating a fun fulfilling community thru; rewarding programs 'The Sweetest Gig,' meaningful creative contests, and sweet foodie parties.

Building America Back Better; only works when companies hire American talent to build products in the US. Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has supported Save US Jobs to help companies find the best local technical talent, and offer cost saving staffing solutions. Contact us to hire America's talented workforce today. To learn more visit www.SaveUSJobs.org

Positive Americana is a creative design contest with a meaningful purpose to inspire 'Love The US' (celebrations, people, and values). The contest launches on Valentine's Day with a Fun weekly theme 'Celebrating Kickass Women' from Valentine's Day to Mother's Day. To Learn More Visit www.PositiveAmericana.com

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Human Rights, Retail


