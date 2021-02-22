New Photos from Raymond Reggie Family Archives Uncovered
Ted Kennedy - Raymond Reggie
The Reggie family has ties to the Kennedy family as far back as the 1950s but these new photos are truly stunning!
— Raymond Reggie
While I knew "Senator Kennedy" all my life, My father and his brother, President John F. Kennedy had a strong relationship going back into the '50s… They met in 1956 at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. In fact, JFK and Jackie attended the 23rd annual Rice Festival in my hometown of Crowley, as the guest of my mother and father. These newly discovered and colorized photos of my father, Jackie, and JFK from the team at the Bayou Brief are truly breathtaking. We have hundreds of rare and interesting photos in my family archives, but these are incredible!
In July of 1992, "Senator" Kennedy became, "Brother-in-law" Ted Kennedy, when Ray Reggie's sister, Vicki, married the love of her life. In fact, I was quoted in an article in NOLA: "Rock solid" is how Victoria's younger brother Ray Reggie of New Orleans described the marriage.
As Raymond Reggie said back when he passed, "We'll miss him dearly, Ted was not only the Lion of the Senate, he was also a loving, caring, family-focused husband, father, and a great friend."
