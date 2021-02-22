Accelevents Announces Jared Surasky as Vice President of Sales

Accelevents | Virtual & Hybrid Events Platform

Events Industry Leader Joins Preeminent Virtual and Hybrid Events Platform in Alignment with Strategic Growth Initiatives

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accelevents, Inc., a leading all-in-one virtual and hybrid events platform, has named Jared Surasky as Vice President of Sales. In this new role, Surasky will focus on identifying new strategic growth opportunities through value-driven relationships with event and marketing professionals. He will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Kazarian and join the company’s leadership team.

With over 20 years of industry experience, Surasky brings an extensive level of expertise and knowledge, along with a consultative mindset, to a rapidly evolving customer landscape. During his tenure at Eventbrite, Surasky established business development teams in multiple client segments including Enterprise, Midmarket, and Sales Development.

“I am extremely pleased to welcome Jared to the Accelevents team,” said Kazarian. “Jared has a deep understanding of the event landscape and proven experience developing go-to-market teams that place both the attendee and event professional first.”

Prior to joining Accelevents, Surasky spent 9 years leading sales teams at Eventbrite where he helped with the architecture and implementation of strategic business development and revenue retention efforts. In addition, Surasky focused on pipeline strategy, sales enablement, strategic partnerships, and liaising with the broader business on company initiatives around product growth and efficiency.

“I am thrilled to be part of the Accelevents team,” said Surasky. “I've spent my career at the cross-section of the events industry and technology, and I look forward to continuing that tradition by building upon Accelevents’ commitment to client-focused solutions and service.”

About Accelevents

Accelevents is an all-in-one virtual & hybrid events platform that empowers event organizers and marketing professionals to create authentic human connections and memorable experiences. As a leading event technology platform, Accelevents is redefining the way brands connect with their audiences with a user-friendly yet robust set of customizable and interactive features. Attendees can watch keynote talks, attend multiple breakout sessions, engage within workshops, interact with virtual exhibitors, network with groups or individuals, answer polls, download materials, and participate in live chats. Accelevents supports multi-faceted online, hybrid, and in-person conferences, summits, fundraisers, educational seminars, team building events, community networking, festivals, and more.