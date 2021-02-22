New Book "Pathways to HerRise" Stories of Women of Color Entrepreneurs Affected by COVID19 by Author Marsha Guerrier
Nine Courageous Women Share Their Personal Stories While Providing Practical Advice for Other Women of Color Entrepreneurs on the Rise
I have been amplifying the voices of women of color through my anthologies books since 2017.
— Author and Entrepreneur Marsha Gurrier
HerSuiteSpot Founder and Best Selling Author Marsha Guerrier has been amplifying the voices of women of color through her anthologies books since 2017. In her latest anthology "Pathways to HerRise" shares the personal stories of nine women of color entrepreneurs whose businesses were affected by the COVID19 pandemic. These authors have experienced barriers and success in their businesses and are providing other women with practical advice to help them as they work to shatter their glass ceiling.
Pathways to HerRise is an inspiring business resource that will motivate women to discover their pathway to rise in their career and business. The limiting beliefs of others, imposter syndrome, fear of rejection, and the need to be perfect are the most widespread feelings that women report as to why they are either slow to start their side business or have not yet leaped to becoming their own boss.
Co-authors Marsha Guerrier, Gretchen Campbell, Sundrae "Sunny" Miller, Ilka Huntley McElveen, Dr. Jennifer Pierre, Azra Khalfan-Kermali, Dr. Shelley Cooper, Sheena Parker, Dr. Erika D. Tate, and Liana Robinson provide women with strategies on how to overcome these barriers to entrepreneurship.
About HerSuiteSpot
HerSuiteSpot is a private network for women of color seeking to advance in leadership and entrepreneurship. Members have access to executive speaker series, live workshops, accountability, access to our learning lab of workshops and documents to help you grow, a network of support and coaching. We bring together diverse groups of women from all walks of life, expertise, and professional levels. We create opportunities for women to network and learn from the experience of other women who are leaders from all industries. HerSuiteSpot members achieve more goals, feel more confident, more supported and gain more clarity on how to thrive while developing their personal and professional dreams. For additional information about HerSuiteSpot visit www.hersuitespot.com.
