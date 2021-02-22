Secured Professional-Grade VR System Offered by Koi Computers

Koi Computers is an authorized reseller of the TAA Compliant HTC VIVE Pro Secure VR system for use in classified, secure and sensitive environments.

CHICAGO, ILL., U.S., February 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Koi Computers, one of the leading complete HPC solution providers to the federal government, just announced they are an authorized reseller of the TAA Compliant HTC VIVE Pro Secure VR system for use in classified, secure and sensitive environments.

The VIVE Pro Secure features dual-OLED displays with a resolution of 2880 x 1600 pixels that makes graphics, text and textures look perfectly crisp. Precision tracking allows teleporting around the user’s virtual space while seated at a desk or creating a dedicated room-scale area to physically walk around.

The hi-res headphones and 3D spatial integration with a built-in amplifier offer true-to-life audio with increased volume and resonance. With security modifications, the VIVE Pro Secure also has the ability to provide secure deployment that can physically disable wireless components, cameras and microphones.

Koi Computers Federal Business Development Manager Catherine Ho said, “VR started out as a gaming novelty, but it is quickly finding its way into very practical applications for the federal government. HTC VIVE Pro Secure, a TAA compliant system with the ability for hardware modification and restriction on wireless communications, is a professional-grade VR solution that is designed for sensitive environments. Koi Computers is ready to deploy the VIVE Pro Secure with our workstations to provide the federal government with a performance optimized solution.”

Headquartered in Greater Chicago since 1995, Koi Computers has been working with top technology manufacturers to deliver scalable high performance computing and technology solutions that improve efficiency, reliability and speed. The company’s world-class engineering team specializes in building custom IT solutions that accommodate today’s needs and tomorrow’s vision with services that include performance benchmarking and outstanding support. Koi Computers has a strong track record of developing, building and deploying HPC technology for the U.S. Federal Government with satisfactory ratings in CPARS and Past Performance. The company is a Prime Contract Holder of the GSA IT Schedule 70, NASA SEWP V, and NITAAC CIO-CS contracts. To learn more, call: 888-LOVE-KOI (888-568-3564); email: sales@koicomputers.com or visit https://www.koicomputers.com. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.