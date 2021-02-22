Pitt County Clerk of Superior Court’s Office Alters Office Hours Due to COVID-19

Today Pitt County Clerk of Superior Court Sara Beth Fulford Rhodes announced that, due to an incidence of COVID-19 resulting in facility sanitation and quarantine of staff in accordance with public health guidelines, adjustments are being made to the operations of the Bookkeeping / Cashiers and Special Proceedings / Estates Divisions of the Clerk’s Office February 22-23 as follows:

February 22 - Bookkeeping / Cashiers Division will be closed 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. but will otherwise be open during normal business hours with one cahier to receive payments.

February 23 - Bookkeeping / Cashiers Division will be closed 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. but will otherwise be open during normal business hours with one cahier to receive payments.

February 22-23 - Special Proceedings / Estates Division will be closed to the public. Staff will be available by phone at 252-695-7111 for the public and attorneys.

February 22-23 - Filings for the Special Proceedings / Estates Division may be delivered to the Civil Division on the third floor of the Clerk's Office. Upset bids will also be handled by the Civil Division.

The Civil and Criminal Divisions of the Pitt County Clerk of Superior Court Office will be open for normal business hours February 22-23.

NOTE: Some payments may be taken by magistrates at the Detention Center during times when a cashier is not available.

The courthouse will remain open, and all superior courts, district courts, and small claims courts will proceed as scheduled February 22-23.

“We appreciate the public’s cooperation and understanding as we navigate these challenging times,” said Clerk Rhodes.

Additional Information

If you have been identified as a person who may have been in close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19, you will receive additional guidance from the Pitt County Public Health Department. Learn more about contact tracing and what to expect if you are contacted at the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services' Contact Tracing webpage.

By order of the Chief Justice, only people with business at the courthouse will be allowed to enter. Masks or face coverings are required in all courthouses. Filings are encouraged to be mailed and will be treated as timely if received by mail within five days of the due date.

Some court matters can be processed online at www.NCcourts.gov/services.

For the latest information on court closings, visit www.NCcourts.gov.