Calling All Dentists, the Premier Event for Dental Sleep Medicine is a Go
Dental Sleep Solutions® 5th Annual North American Dental Sleep Medicine Symposium Returns Virtually in 2021CLEARWATER, FL, USA, February 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 5th Annual 2021 North American Dental Sleep Medicine Symposium (NADSMS) is expected to be the largest ever as our virtual platform brings this popular meeting into your home or office this year on April 9, 2021, beginning at 1 pm ET. Of course, we will miss seeing you in person but you can return to the Florida sunshine for next year's 6th Annual NADSMS.
WHY ATTEND?
Learn - Connect - Succeed!
The 2021 NADSM Symposium will be a live, interactive, virtual meeting on April 9th from 1 pm – 4 pm Eastern Time (12 pm – 3 pm Central Time). Imagine all of the great practical speakers and topics you have come to expect from the NADSM available at your convenience and without the cost and hassles of travel! Join us for an incredible day of interactive learning and a year of access to 13 hours of CE from key opinion leaders, as well as networking opportunities with innovative, industry-leading companies.
In the past, Dental Sleep Solutions® has had over 500 registered attendees and is expected to have the same amount of virtual attendees this year. This year’s NADSM Symposium will include 10 speakers, a live Q/A session, as well as 10 hours of On-Demand lectures. Below is a sampling of speakers that will be attending:
• Gy Yatros, DMD
• Richard Drake, DDS
• Bradley F. Bale, MD
• Sharon Moore
• Mark Murphy, DDS, D.ABDSM, FAGD
• Ronald S. Prehn, ThM, DDS
• Todd Morgan, DMD
• Jonathan Parker, DDS
• John H. Tucker, DMD, DICOI, DABDSM
• Jagdeep S. Bijwadia, MD
Tickets for the NADSM Symposium range from $99 to $399 depending on which package (the Premier or Basic) you choose and how many additional team members you add on.
Gy Yatros, Co-founder and CEO at Dental Sleep Solutions (DSS) states, “This is a huge event that draws in over 500 registered attendees to the Clearwater area. Although this year will look different, the virtual experience will be amazing! It will feature terrific national speakers, product giveaways, industry vendors, and a Q/A session with the speakers.”
We look forward to having you be a part of the best "virtual dental sleep medicine meeting" of the year. If you have yet to purchase your ticket for this year’s event, you can do so by clicking the link below. Use PROMO CODE "EIN25" to save an additional $25 off of the price.
For more information or to register, visit https://ds3sleep.com/2021-symposium-sign-up-EIN.
----------------------
Dental Sleep Solutions is the leader in Dental Sleep Medicine end-to-end implementation solutions for dental practices. Their implementation system is centered on their flagship product, the DS3 Software. The proprietary cloud-based software functions as a HIPAA and Hi-Tech-compliant, patient management EMR and includes a proprietary digital screener, home sleep test ordering, medical billing portal, and eleven hours of on-demand Continuing Education credits. To learn more about the DS3 solution or schedule a free consultation, contact Dental Sleep Solutions at (877) 957-6673 or visit www.DS3sleep.com.
Steve Kennedy
Dental Sleep Solutions
+1 941-254-6508
steve@dentalsleepsolutions.com