Dental Sleep Solutions To Host Virtual 3 Day Course Sponsored By Whole You™
Interaction from fellow dentists, education on dental sleep medicine and steps to implement in your practice! Plus receive a NightOwl® Mini with a paid ticket.BRADENTON, FL, US, December 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dental Sleep Solutions® is thrilled to announce their upcoming three-day virtual event sponsored by Whole You - “Virtual GPS to Dental Sleep Medicine Success”. The course will be held virtually on January 12-14, 2021 from 7pm - 9pm EST.
This limited attendance comprehensive virtual classroom course is designed to deliver the skills you need to efficiently navigate the processes of screening, testing, treating and billing for sleep apnea treatment. At this course you will learn to:
• Provide patients with the best care using only 45 minutes of doctor time
• Manage the Four Pillars: Screening, Testing, Billing, Treating
• Consultation techniques to generate patient engagement
• Maximize insurance reimbursement effectively and efficiently
• Determine the right devices for the right patients
• Use the proper pathways for sleep testing in your practice
• And more...
Dental Sleep Solutions is offering a FREE NightOwl® Mini, a $97 value, (LIMITED TO THE FIRST 15 PEOPLE WHO SIGN UP). What is the NightOwl Mini? Click Here to learn how this will revolutionize calibrating your dental devices. This course also includes our 3-hour DSM Medical Billing for Success video, Dental Sleep Medicine Starter Kit ($400 value), 30 Days UNLIMITED access to recordings and 6 Hours of CE.
“I am excited to be teaching our first virtual event of 2021 in January and to be sharing more on what we know to help drive your practice to dental sleep medicine success. We ended our last class in December on a high note, as well as a record attendance and we are looking forward to interacting with all of the attendees in 2021,” says Gy Yatros, DMD.
For more information on the course and to purchase tickets, please visit Virtual GPS to Dental Sleep Medicine Success on Eventbrite or use the “GPS96” promo code to save $96.
Steve Kennedy
Dental Sleep Solutions / DS3
+1 941-254-6508
steve@dentalsleepsolutions.com