Growing Demand For Pharmaceuticals Drives The Contract Development Manufacturing Organizations Market

Contract Development Manufacturing Organizations Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Contract Development Manufacturing Organizations Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New year, new updates! Our reports have been revised for market size, forecasts, and strategies to take on 2021 after the COVID-19 impact: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

Read More On The Global Contract Development Manufacturing Organizations Market Report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/contract-development-manufacturing-organizations-global-market-report

The growing demand for pharmaceutical products due to the increase in the chronic diseases and geriatric population contributed to the growth of the contract development manufacturing organizations market as per the pharmaceutical contract development market report. Rising chronic diseases and geriatric population has enabled pharmaceutical companies to manufacture biologics and biosimilars quickly, and most pharmaceutical firms have contract production and manufacturing organizations operating on a contractual basis to handle and coordinate the company's tasks, operations and tests. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, the prevalence of chronic diseases rose by 57% in 2020, and by 2050 the world's population of 60 years and older is projected to rise to 2 billion. Therefore, the growing demand for pharmaceutical products is projected to drive the growth of the contract development and manufacturing organizations market.

The global contract development manufacturing organizations market is expected to grow from $158.72 billion in 2020 to $176.19 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. TBRC’s CDMO market report states that it is expected to reach $267.74 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11%.

The major players covered in the global CDMO industry are Recipharm AB, Patheon Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International, Catalent Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Aenova Holding, Almac Group, Vetter, Covance Inc., Pfizer CentreSource, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd., Abbvie Contract Manufacturing, The Lubrizol Corp., Famar SA, Baxter, Evotec AG, CMIC Holdings Co. Ltd.

Contract Development Manufacturing Organizations Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides contract development manufacturing organizations market overview, forecast contract development manufacturing organizations market size and growth for the whole market, contract development manufacturing organizations market segments, and geographies, contract development manufacturing organizations market trends, contract development manufacturing organizations market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Contract Development Manufacturing Organizations Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3885&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CMO) Market Global Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharmaceutical-contract-development-and-manufacturing-organization-cmo-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Pharmaceutical API Manufacturing Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pharmaceutical-api-manufacturing-global-market-report

COVID19 Drug Associated APIs Market Global Report 2020: COVID 19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/covid19-drug-associated-apis-market-global-report-2020-covid-19-growth-and-change

Analytical Standards Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/analytical-standards-global-market-report

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. TBRC excels in company, market, and consumer research.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293