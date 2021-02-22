Stream Disney Plus Outside US Via the Best Free VPN
Watch your favorite Disney Plus exclusive shows wherever you are in the world.INDIA, February 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To start the year 2021, Disney Plus has released a new slate of exciting shows and movies to binge-watch. Unfortunately for some subscribers, specifically those trying to access the streaming service outside of the limited service area, they still won't be able to check their favorite shows off of their to-watch list.
Due to licensing policies, big companies such as Walt Disney, the one that handles the Disney Plus service, use geo-blocks to restrict consumers that aren't within their target market from accessing their products or service. This technology, which is more popularly known as geographical blocking, works by tracking the user’s IP address and then blocking their access from the company's end if the country of origin is known to be beyond the service area. For example, a user is trying to stream a Disney Plus show from the Philippines or India, although they have a paid subscription, the screen will only display an error message saying ‘Service Unavailable.’ For a more thorough explanation, read this post.
Using a free VPN to bypass geographical restrictions
Since Disney Plus is only currently available in selected countries such as the US, Canada, and the Netherlands, it will be hard for someone living outside these countries to watch a Disney Plus exclusive show. However, with the help of a Virtual Private Network (VPN) service, anyone can easily pass through any restrictions.
How? A VPN masks your real IP address and tricks the remote server into believing that you are accessing their service from your chosen virtual server. All you have to do is follow these three simple steps:
First, download any VPN app of your choice. We’re suggesting GoingVPN for free and safe streaming anywhere you are in the world.
Next up, activate the app by connecting to a specific server location. Remember to choose the one that is within the current service area of Disney Plus, such as US or Canada servers.
Lastly, log in to your Disney Plus account and enjoy streaming. It's that easy.
Aside from bypassing geo-blocks, A VPN will also help you stream without the worry of anyone monitoring your online activities. Everything you send over the internet while connected to a VPN will remain hidden through data encryption, this way no one can snoop in on your personal information and use it against you.
Just a quick reminder, this VPN trick will only work if you are already subscribed to Disney Plus. Connecting to a VPN service will not allow you to watch exclusive shows for free. Got it? Now, what are you waiting for? Download your VPN choice and binge-watch all the Disney+ shows you want anytime and anywhere.
