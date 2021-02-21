Zannone: Italy’s forbidden ‘orgy island’

(CNN) — With emerald-green waters, blue skies and and a rugged empty landscape, Zannone has everything you’d expect from a near-deserted Italian island destination . It also has a reputation for something rather more unexpected:

Orgies.

“See that white colonial villa up high there?” says former fisherman Giorgio Aniello as he points a rough finger at a clifftop villa overlooking the Tyrrhenian Sea. “That’s where the Marquis Casati Stampa held lavish sex parties.”

Aniello is a regular visitor…