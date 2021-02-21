MAC Renewals due by March 1

Reminder: Certificates expire annually on March 1 for commercial manure applicators. Confinement site certificates are viable for three years ending on Dec. 31, with a two-month grace period for renewals. All applicators renewing certificates – commercial and confinement site -- need to complete training, and pay fees prior to March 1 to avoid a $12.50 late fee.
The late fee does not apply to new applicants or to confinement applicators completing their continuing education.
