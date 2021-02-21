Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Manure Applicator Training Wraps Up Feb. 26

Get ready for spring.

Confinement site applicators have one week to take live training for their manure applicator certification. The last on-site training session is Feb. 26. Find a list of remaining trainings in the ISU confinement brochure.  

Dry or solid manure handlers: Whether commercial or confinement, applicators still have two opportunities for live training. The remaining dry manure session is slated for 1 p.m. in Adair County on Feb. 22. Check the Iowa Manure Management Action Group MAC webpages for more information.

All applicators: Be sure to contact and register at the local Iowa State University Extension and Outreach office to watch a scheduled video training.  

Or, consider taking advantage of DNR’s online training and fee paying option. Find more information about the certification program at www.iowadnr.gov/manureapplicator or on the IMMAG website. Contact your DNR field office with questions.

