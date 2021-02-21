Manure Applicator Training Wraps Up Feb. 26

Get ready for spring.

Confinement site applicators have one week to take live training for their manure applicator certification. The last on-site training session is Feb. 26. Find a list of remaining trainings in the ISU confinement brochure.

Dry or solid manure handlers: Whether commercial or confinement, applicators still have two opportunities for live training. The remaining dry manure session is slated for 1 p.m. in Adair County on Feb. 22. Check the Iowa Manure Management Action Group MAC webpages for more information.

All applicators: Be sure to contact and register at the local Iowa State University Extension and Outreach office to watch a scheduled video training.

Or, consider taking advantage of DNR’s online training and fee paying option. Find more information about the certification program at www.iowadnr.gov/ manureapplicator or on the IMMAG website. Contact your DNR field office with questions.