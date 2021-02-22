UAE First Customer Experience Service
A new service is being launched in the UAE to enable organisations to outperform in Customer Experience
In these challenging economic times, it has become more important than ever to obsess about delivering an exceptional customer experience.”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kinetic Consulting, the leading boutique consulting company providing consultancy to accelerate growth, optimise costs, and transform business using leading customer experience practices, has launched a new service called Kinetic CX specifically for customer experience implementation. The UAE first service aims to accelerate the country’s ambitions to become the leader in delivering a superior customer experience that leads to happiness and, ultimately, economic prosperity.
— Joe Tawfik, CEO
The service provides organisations with a one-stop-shop for all their customer experience implementation needs. Organisations will have designed a strategy and a blueprint for their customer experience vision, but when it comes to implementing, they often find it more challenging than expected. Achieving the desired commercial results, such as market differentiation and creating new brand advocates, requires specialised expertise when implementing the strategy. For example, many transformative customer experience programs require a shift of employees' mindset leading to new work practices. Many organisations find they are out of their depth when changing employee behaviours during implementation. Kinetic CX was specifically created to address this challenge.
“In these challenging economic times, it has become more important than ever to obsess about delivering an exceptional customer experience. The evidence is very clear. 81% of companies with a focus on elevating their customer experience have cited benefits such as increased customer loyalty (92%), an uplift in revenue (84%), and cost-savings (79%). Achieving these types of results is now accessible to most organisations through this new service,” said Joe Tawfik, CEO of Kinetic Consulting.
Organisations using Kinetic CX will benefit from customer experience experts with international expertise and the know-how developed by the parent company, Kinetic Consulting.
END
About Kinetic CX
Kinetic CX offers is a one-stop-shop for customer experience project and program implementation.
We offer the full range of CX implementation services covering the full customer experience development lifecycle. Our customer experience experts work with your employees to deliver measurable results faster.
Website: www.kineticcx.com
About Kinetic Consulting
Kinetic Consulting is a boutique consulting company providing private and public sector clients with the full suite of consulting services to accelerate growth, cost optimisation, and business transformation. We specialise in creating and implementing strategies that can offer organisations the highest impact on their business.
Kinetic has expertise in 5 domains:
1. Customer Experience
2. Contact Centre Reengineering
3. Business Strategy
4. Business & Digital Transformation
5. Business Process Reengineering
Website: www.kineticcs.com
Address: Level 14, Boulevard Plaza Tower 1, Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Dubai, UAE
Phone: +971 44558410
For more information, please contact:
Media Officer
E: media@kineticcs.com
Joe Tawfik
Kinetic Consulting Services
+971 4 455 8410
media@kineticcs.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn