Green Energy Metals Stock Defense Metals ($DEFN.V; $DFMTF) Complete Quarterly Baseline Enviro Monitoring at Wicheeda REE

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 22, 2021 -- Defense Metals Corp. ("Defense Metals") (TSX-V:DEFN / OTCQB:DFMTF/ 35D: FSE) is pleased to announce completion of quarterly stream flow measurements, and water quality sample collection; in addition to installation of snow survey markers, weather station data download, and equipment checks at its Wicheeda Rare Earth Element (REE) Property. The road accessible Wicheeda REE Property is located close to infrastructure approximately 80 kilometres northeast of Prince George, British Columbia (BC). The Wicheeda project has indicated mineral resources of 4,890,000 tonnes averaging 3.02% LREO (Light Rare Earth Elements) and inferred mineral resources of 12,100,000 tonnes averaging 2.90% LREO 1.Despite higher than normal winter temperatures creating challenging ice conditions, with most stream sites still experiencing open water, environmental monitoring crews were able to complete the planned stream flow measurements and water chemistry sampling.Quarterly site visits, scheduled as part of a two year program of baseline environmental data monitoring initiated during summer 2020, are completed by Defense Metals’ environmental consultants; EDI (Environmental Dynamics Inc.) and Hydrologica Environmental Consulting Inc. Defense metals is also pleased to announce the engagement of Northern Spruce Contracting Ltd., a 100% aboriginal owned company established in 2010 to provide environmental contracting services throughout northern British Columbia.Craig Taylor, CEO of Defense Metals, stated: “Continuation of baseline environmental monitoring and ensuring we remain on schedule with completion of quarterly field visits demonstrates our commitment to advancing the Wicheeda REE Project. Defense Metals continues to be one of the most active companies in the rapidly emerging REE space as we work in parallel on all facets of project development including: baseline environmental, pilot-scale metallurgical studies; in addition to economic modelling and scenario analysis as we work towards completion of a PEA during 2021.”About Northern SpruceNorthern Spruce Contracting Ltd., a 100% aboriginal owned company, was established in 2010 to provide environmental contracting services throughout northern British Columbia. Northern Spruce is owned by Cheryl Chingee and Marcel Gagnon, members of the McLeod Lake Indian Band and the Lheidli T’enneh First Nation, respectively. Northern Spruce’s vision is to be a valued resource and service provider for clients working in northern BC. Northern Spruce’s mission is to create a long-term sustainable business that provides the field services required by natural resource industry clients to minimize environmental impacts; and give back to our communities by providing employment and training opportunities when possible.About the Wicheeda REE PropertyThe 1,708 hectare Wicheeda REE Property, located approximately 80 km northeast of the city of Prince George, British Columbia, is readily accessible by all-weather gravel roads and is nearby to infrastructure, including power transmission lines, the CN railway and major highways.Geologically, the property is situated in the Foreland Belt and within the Rocky Mountain Trench, a major continental geologic feature. The Foreland Belt contains part of a large alkaline igneous province, stretching from the Canadian Cordillera to the southwestern United States, which includes several carbonatite and alkaline intrusive complexes hosting the Aley (niobium), Rock Canyon (REE), and Wicheeda (REE) deposits.Qualified PersonThe scientific and technical information contained in this news release as it relates to the Wicheeda REE Property has been reviewed and approved by Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. (BC) Principal and Consultant of APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, AB, a director of Defense Metals and a “Qualified Person” as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Raffle verified the data disclosed which includes a review of the analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained therein.About Defense Metals Corp.Defense Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition of mineral deposits containing metals and elements commonly used in the electric power market, military, national security and the production of “GREEN” energy technologies, such as, high strength alloys and rare earth magnets. Defense Metals has an option to acquire 100% of the 1,708 hectare Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Property located near Prince George, British Columbia, Canada. Defense Metals Corp. trades in Canada under the symbol “DEFN” on the TSX Venture Exchange, in the United States, under “DFMTF” on the OTCQB and in Germany on the Frankfurt Exchange under “35D”.For further information, please contact:Todd Hanas, Bluesky Corporate Communications Ltd.Vice President, Investor RelationsTel: (778) 994 8072Email: todd@blueskycorp.caNeither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.Cautionary Statement Regarding “Forward-Looking” InformationThis news release contains “forward‐looking information or statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements relating to the completion of the PEA, plans for the Wicheeda Property, the advancement and development of the Wicheeda Property, the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its project and other matters. 1. Technical Report on the Wicheeda Property, British Columbia, effective June 27, 2020 and prepared by APEX Geoscience Ltd. (Steven J. Nicholls, B.A. Sc., MAIG and Kristopher J. Raffle, B.Sc., P.Geo) is available under Defense Metals Corp.'s profile on SEDAR (www.sedar