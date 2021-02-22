New York Interconnect Wins “Best Corporate Event Concept,” Best Events of the Decade, at BizBash 2020 Event Style Awards
Company recognized for its corporate launch campaign, reflecting the spirit of New York media regional and national leadershipNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Interconnect (NYI) – a joint venture between Altice USA, Charter and Comcast – has been awarded BizBash’s “Best Corporate Event Concept,” within the prestigious Best Events of the Decade category at their 2020 Event Style Awards. The company, frequently recognized for its media leadership in and around the greater New York area, has previously received accolades for its 2018 “Greater Together” event, which showcased the launch of the “new” NYI. NYI won two awards for this event for “Best Event Décor” and “Best Staging and Set Design.”
The BizBash Event Style Awards, which honor the best meeting and event ideas, strategies, products, and technology, are given to entries that demonstrate innovation and creativity, quality of execution, effectiveness, and an influential impact on the industry. For these most recent accolades, in a category designated for budgets over $500,000, NYI was recognized alongside brands such as Google, HBO, Nike and others.
“As we work and do business year in and year out with our clients who deeply appreciate the power of New York media, we’re thrilled to have this particular campaign recognized,” said Dâna Barakat, NYI’s Vice President of Marketing. “The campaign captures the heart and soul of New York, and at the same time, our unique business and corporate identity that is deeply rooted here. We are New York.”
The award-winning NYI campaign - which celebrated the partnership of Altice, Charter and Comcast - playfully compared its new partnership to other favorite combos that are also "greater together" like Rock & Roll, Bacon, Egg & Cheese, and Kim, Khloe and Kourtney. The NYI Marketing team extends a special “thank you” to their event production company, Twenty Three Layers, and to their design partner, The Nation, for their contributions in making this campaign a success.
For more information about NY Interconnect, its solutions and services, please contact adsales@nyinterconnect.com.
About NYI:
New York Interconnect (NYI) has been an industry leader for over three decades. A joint venture among Altice USA, Charter Communications, and Comcast, NYI continues to pave the way for the future of TV media buying across all screens in the nation’s largest, most diverse, and most affluent market. Targeting over 20 million consumers in the market through TV, OTT, and Live Streaming content providers, NYI delivers the most comprehensive, innovative, advanced capabilities through a multi-screen approach that continues to prove a brand’s ROI. NYI successfully delivers it all with one simple media buy in the nation’s #1 market.
Kendall M Allen Rockwell
WIT Strategy
kendallmaria@yahoo.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn