AG Pax­ton: DHS and ICE Must Con­tin­ue Remov­ing Ille­gal Aliens with Pri­or Sex­u­al Offense Convictions

Attorney General Ken Paxton joined a multistate letter to the leadership of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) protesting the decision to cancel Operation Talon. The long-planned enforcement operation focused on arresting and removing illegal aliens with prior convictions for sexual offenses.

“The decision to cancel this vital operation directly threatens Texans’ safety and wellbeing. Dangerous criminals within the population of illegal aliens must face justice,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Federal security and enforcement agencies dedicated to the safety of Americans and to the rule of law cannot refuse to fulfill their duties. I call on the Biden Administration to maintain this and similar operations throughout the nation.”

Read a copy of the letter here.

