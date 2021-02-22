France Air Expo 2021 to host Europe’s first Hybrid Format Aviation Exhibition
France Air Expo, the only GA exhibition in France, return in a hybrid format in June 2021, combining a live in-person event with an online virtual exhibition.LYON, FRANCE, February 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- France Air Expo, the only General Aviation exhibition in France, will return in a hybrid format in June 2021, combining a live in-person event with an online virtual exhibition.
On June 3-4-5, 2021, the best of General Aviation will be back on full display at Lyon-Bron Airport with a range of aircraft on the static and more than 300 exhibitors ready to welcome pilots, professionals, and enthusiasts. France Air Expo is committed to delivering a safe and healthy environment and will produce an event following strict health and safety measures including social distancing, hygiene protocols and contactless transactions.
In addition to Lyon's live event, France Air Expo, for the first time, will host online visitors who will be able to view digital exhibitor booths, learn more about the General Aviation industry's latest innovations, and schedule one-to-one meetings to build new connections.
“We are happy to receive positive feedback from major industry players who have already confirmed their participation and are excited to increase their visibility with this new opportunity. After two decades delivering events to the aviation industry, we are optimizing the opportunities presented by the virtual platform to reach more than 80,000 professionals and pilots globally. This new format will allow participants to attend the event wherever they are in the world,” said Didier Mary CEO of Adone Events.
“There is no better time and place to accelerate a reconnection with the General Aviation community,” adds Didier MARY. “With the launch of several dozen sustainability projects in Europe recently, this new edition will also allow the industry to share, in hybrid format, innovative concepts that will support the aviation industry's future.
About Adone Events
Adone Events is an event company based in Cannes, specialized in aviation exhibitions. Adone Event’s professionals are experts in event management, sponsorship sourcing, marketing management, design and corporate branding, public relations management and project management.
For over 18 years, the company has organized prestigious events in collaboration with some of the event industry’s key players.
Adone Event’s worldwide shows include Abu Dhabi Air Expo, Middle East Aviation Conference, France Air Expo, African Airshow and Saudi International Airshow. Thanks to the global scope and scale of its projects, Adone Events manages an international database of more than 80,000 professionals, buyers and pilots.
About France Air Expo
Organised by Adone Events, France Air Expo is the only General Aviation exhibition in France and one of Europe’s largest. Initiated in Cannes in 2006, it attracts nearly 18,000 pilots and enthusiasts each year with:
+ than 300 exhibitors and represented brands
+ than 100 aircraft from ultralights to private jets
+ than 30 000 sqm exhibition surface
